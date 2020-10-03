Saturday, October 3, 2020
Updated:

Hathras incident: Victim’s family says no for a CBI probe, reject undergoing the narco test

The SDM has now said that the SIT probe into the case is complete and the media is being allowed in the village, however, they will only be allowed 5 at a time. Political delegations have still not been allowed in the village.

OpIndia Staff
Hathras vivictim’s family says they don’t want CBI
Hathras victim’s family(Source: Aaj Tak)
4

The Hathras incident has sparked off a nationwide outrage over the safety of women in the country. There’s a growing clamour among a wide section of the country for a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the case. However, the family of the victim has said that they neither want a CBI probe in the matter nor a narco test being done on them. 

Hathras victim’s family refuses to have CBI probe in the case

Speaking to an Aaj Tak journalist, the victim of the mother shared her misgivings about CBI conducting an investigation in the case. She said that the family doesn’t want a CBI probe and instead want a team monitored by a Supreme Court judge to conduct the investigation. 

“No, we don’t want the CBI to investigate the case. We want a team under the aegis of a Supreme Court judge probe the matter,” the mother responded when asked if the Hathras case should be transferred to the country’s premier investigation agency. 

Family rejects undergoing the narco test

The SIT probe’s preliminary report has recommended the narco test of the victim’s family. However, the victim’s mother has rejected the recommendation, saying her family wouldn’t undergo the narco test. 

Even when the Aaj Tak reporter pressed the grieving mother that the narco test would unearth facts of the matter hitherto hidden, the mother responded, “We have no idea what narco test and therefore we don’t want to get it done.”

When confronted about the discrepancies and contradictory statements made by the victim’s family regarding the case, especially about the absence of sexual assault allegations in the initial video of the mother, the grieving lady defended herself saying she was too traumatised with the incident and may have missed recounting some of the details.

The Hathras incident

A lot of debate and political mudslinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday morning. She was allegedly raped two weeks ago. The case attracted nationwide outrage when some reports claimed Hathras Police forcefully cremated the girl on Tuesday night without consent of the family members. The police had later stated that the victim’s father was present during the cremation.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Prashant Kumar had informed that the forensic reports that were awaited have also been received. ADG stated that the FSL report found no evidence of ‘rape’. He asserted that it was concluded that there was no sexual assault, and the cause of death was strangulation and injury to the spine.

The police had stated that the victim had bitten her tongue, and had suffered injuries on her spine because of the brutal strangulation. The victim had later stated to the police that she was gang-raped. However, the UP Police have stated that the post mortem report did not mention any injuries that may have indicated rape or sexual assault. ADG Prashant Kumar had stated that the forensic lab report of the samples collected from the victim’s body have ruled out rape or sexual assault.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed suspension of the SP, the DSP, the Inspector and some other officials, based on the preliminary investigation report.

The Chief Minister was reportedly not satisfied with the handling of the Hathras case by the administration. A press release issued by the UP govt said that Hathras SP and IPS officer Vikrant Veer has been suspended for carelessness and lax in supervision while working on the case. Similarly, DSP Ram Shabd, inspector Dinesh Verma, sub-inspector Jagveer Singh, and head constable Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal has been posted as the SP of Hathras after the suspensions.

The statement also adds that Narco Polygraph tests of the complainant, accused and the cops involved with the case will also be conducted.

