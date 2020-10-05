Ink was thrown at AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh on Monday while he was speaking to the media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old strangulation victim who had succumbed to her injuries in Delhi on September 29.

As Sanjay Singh came out of the house after meeting the kin of the Hathras victim and was about to address the media, a young man shouting “Brokers of PFI, go back!” and hurled ink at the AAP delegation.

The perpetrator who threw ink at Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders, accusing them of being brokers of Islamist organisation PFI, has been detained by the police.

This is the first such attack meted out to any political leader who had visited Hathras following the death of the victim. Yesterday, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and before that Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had visited the town but nobody had thrown any ink on them.

Earlier, people in the village had also shouted slogans against media channels Aaj Tak and ABP News, presumably for their one-sided coverage in the case.

Congress/Media GAME in #Hathras falling flat as angry-people in Hathras come out against media-channels @aajtak @ABPNews and shouted slogans against them👇



Very encouraging to see people waking-up to #BiasedMedia and their lies👍 #HathrasTruthExposed pic.twitter.com/O7BqmuUgiK — #Intolerant भारतीय (Sanjeev Goyal) (@goyalsanjeev) October 4, 2020

Hathras incident

A lot of debate and political mudslinging has been happening around the Hathras case since the victim succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday last week. Though the victim’s family has claimed that she was gang-raped, post-mortem report and forensic lab tests have ruled out rape or sexual assault on the victim. The emergence of the initial statements of the victim and her family, claiming that she has been strangulated and not mentioning any rape or sexual assault has also put a question mark over the relentless media hounding and politicisation.

The UP Police had already arrested the 4 accused named by the victim. An SIT probe was ordered by CM Yogi Adityanath and later the case was handed over to the CBI.

However, the incident provided an ideal opportunity for the listless opposition parties to organise themselves and mount a vigorous attack against the Yogi Adityanath government by exploiting the castes of the victim and the accused.