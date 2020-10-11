In an unprecedented letter, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy writes to CJI Bobde accusing SC Justice NV Ramana of influencing administration of state’s High Court

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has written an unprecedented letter to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde making shocking allegations against the second-senior-most judge of the Supreme Court – Justice NV Ramana, accusing him of attempting to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with TDP chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and also alleged that attempts are being made by Justice Ramana to topple his government.

In an 8-page letter written to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, the Andhra Pradesh CM has pointed out Justice Ramana’s alleged “proximity” to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and mentioned about an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into the “questionable transactions of land” involving two daughters of Justice Ramana and others in Amaravati.

“With a sense of pain and anguish at the politicisation of institutions personally monitored by Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu through honourable sitting Judges of Supreme Court, facts would clearly demonstrate that the august institution of the High Court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected Government of the State of AP with indelible trail leading back to the overt and covert actions of Sri N Chandrababu Naidu through Honourable Sri Justice NV Ramana,” Jagan Reddy’s letter written to Chief Justice of India reads.

Justice Ramana influencing High courts, alleges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

Jagan Reddy has also accused Justice Ramana of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.

On Saturday, the letter was released in the public by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The letter reads, “Ever since the YSR Congress Party gained power in May 2019 and ordered enquiry into all the deals made by the regime of N Chandrababu Naidu from June 2014 to May 2019, Justice N V Ramana started influencing the course of administration of justice in the state”.

The Chief Minister also alleged that investigations into land dealings by former state Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas were stayed by the High Court despite an FIR was registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Interestingly, on September 15, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had restrained the media from reporting details of the FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau against the former Advocate General over irregularities in land purchase in Amaravati.

In his letter, the refers to this order of the High Court and states, “While the Supreme Court has been steadfast in ensuring no prior-restraint on publication by media, a gag order on the media is passed.” He has urged the CJI to consider initiating such steps as may be considered fit and proper, to ensure that the state judiciary’s neutrality is maintained.