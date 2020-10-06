Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

As per reports, the minors were left under the care of the accused while their parents went to work. The matter came to light when the parents detected unusual behaviour of their children and asked them about it.

The Trivandrum police on Sunday arrested two brothers, Naushad and Nawas, in connection with the rape of two minors, one 10-years-old and the other 5-years-old in Thiruvallam Pachallur. The accused Naushad and Nawas are reportedly twins. The brothers allegedly raped the little girls several times.

As per reports, the minors were left under the care of the accused while their parents went to work. The matter came to light when the parents detected unusual behaviour of their children and asked them about it. The children narrated their ordeal to their parents after which the parents approached the police and filed a complaint against the molesters. The minors were allegedly raped several times over a certain period of time.

Following the complaint, the police arrested the two brothers and charged them under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO), 2012. According to the police, after allegedly raping the children, the accused had threatened them with dire consequences if they disclosed anything to their relatives or parents.

The twin brothers, Naushad and Nawas, have been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

