Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home News Reports Lawyers in Pakistan refuse to take up Kulbhushan Jadhav's case after lawyers from India...
News Reports
Updated:

Lawyers in Pakistan refuse to take up Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case after lawyers from India were refused permission

The defence counsels who were selected by Islamabad High Court to provide legal representation to Jadhav have refused to take up his case.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani lawyers refuse to take up Kulbhushan Jadhav case
Kulbhushan Jadhav, Courtesy: dnaindia
46

Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who is held captive in Pakistan on charges of espionage is not able to get legal representation in Pakistan. Pakistani authorities last year had told the Indian High Commission that only a Pakistani lawyer could represent Kulbhushan Jadhav in court. During the consular access provided to Jadhav last year in September, he had allowed Indian High Commission in Pakistan to represent him by signing a power of attorney.

However, the defence counsels who were selected by Islamabad High Court to provide legal representation to Jadhav have refused to take up his case. The High Court had sought the assistance of two senior lawyers in Pakistan namely Abid Hassan Minot and Makhdoom Ali Khan. Both have expressed inability to represent Jadhav.

India had requested Pakistani authorities to let Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer or the Queen’s counsel. But the request was rejected by Pakistan. India has said that Pakistan has not yet fulfilled its obligations as per the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which required Pakistan to provide all the documents related to Jadhav’s case, provide unconditional and unimpeded consular access to Jadhav and to appoint an Indian or Queen’s counsel to ensure free and fair trial in Jadhav’s case.

Background of the Case

Kulbhushan Jadhav was captured by Pakistani authorities on allegations of espionage in 2016. The Indian side has maintained that Jadhav, who is a businessman, was abducted by Pakistan from the Iranian port of Chabahar and was handed over to Pakistani authorities. He was arrested on March 3, 2016 and granted a death sentence in 2017.

The Indian side had approached the ICJ against Jadhav’s execution. The ICJ had stayed Jadhav’s execution by the military court and had allowed him to challenge his execution in a civil court. In order to comply with the direction of the ICJ, Pakistan needs to amend its Army Act. However, recently Pakistan had rejected reports claiming that it was amending its Army Act. In July this year, Pakistani had claimed that Jadhav had refused to file a petition for review of his death sentence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKulbhushan jadhav case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Rahul Gandhi indulges in fearmongering over recently passed farm bills, claims Centre will take away farmers’ land and give it to Adani-Ambani

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that roads would not be constructed since the centre has abolished the Mandi Tax and the farmer won't be able sell his produce in the absence of infrastructure and roads
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over aircraft the procurement process of which began in 2011 under UPA: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the central government over the acquisition of VVIP planes that the UPA decided to procure.
Read more

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.

From COVID-deniers to flouting social distancing: How Rahul Gandhi’s anti-Farm Bills rallies could be next superspreader hotspots

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu tested positive for the Coronavirus on Tuesday after sharing stage with Rahul Gandhi.

‘It is like Draupadi’s Cheerharan’: Four get life imprisonment for gang-raping Dalit woman in Alwar, Rajasthan while husband held hostage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In April 2019, a Dalit woman was gang-raped by four men in front of her husband and videos of the heinous crime circulated.

Assam: Ex-Assam Police DIG PK Dutta arrested from Nepal in SI recruitment scam

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The former DIG, who is said to be the alleged mastermind in the exams question paper leak scandal, had been on the run after the incident came to the fore on September 20.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Lawyers in Pakistan refuse to take up Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case after lawyers from India were refused permission

OpIndia Staff -
The International Court of Justice had stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav after he was awarded death sentence in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ myth suffers a blow as State ranks third in the number of Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala has now climbed to the third spot in the highest number of active cases after it was deemed to be a success against the pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Rihanna criticised for using a song with Hadiths in the background of the virtual runway show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna receives criticism for using a song with Hadith during a virtual runway show of her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against so-called PM of PoK Raja Farooq Haider under Pakistani laws for treason

OpIndia Staff -
Following the registration of a sedition case against the so-called PM of PoK and others, Imran Khan has distanced itself from the move
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi indulges in fearmongering over recently passed farm bills, claims Centre will take away farmers’ land and give it to Adani-Ambani

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi said that roads would not be constructed since the centre has abolished the Mandi Tax and the farmer won't be able sell his produce in the absence of infrastructure and roads
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over aircraft the procurement process of which began in 2011 under UPA: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi and the central government over the acquisition of VVIP planes that the UPA decided to procure.
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Muhammad Azmat with a group of armed men try to rape a Hindu girl in Sindh, brutally kill father for attempting to stop...

OpIndia Staff -
Reports on forced abduction, rape, conversion and oppression of Hindu minorities have continued to pour in from the terror state of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Who will hold banner and appear on TV? Mumbai Congress workers ‘protesting’ over Hathras fight among each other

OpIndia Staff -
Two local Congress leaders had started fighting over who will hold the banner and give a media byte on the Hathras incident.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi attends mass gathering for anti-farm bills protests after sharing stage with Coronavirus positive Punjab Minister a day earlier

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi has not only landed himself in trouble but has also jeopardised the lives of thousands for the sake of petty politics.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,765FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com