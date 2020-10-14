Wednesday, October 14, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Police officials cut cake and celebrate birthday of history-sheeter in police station, video goes viral

The cops can be seen cutting a cake and singing "Happy Birthday to You" for the criminal smiling ear to ear in front of the camera for pictures.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai police celebrates birthday of criminal
Screengrabs from the viral video
2

Mumbai police have been making headlines for not very good reasons of late. The latest addition to this is a video that has been doing rounds on social media. In the video shared by News 24 on Twitter, some cops of Mumbai police can be seen celebrating the birthday of a man said to be a history-sheeter.

The cops can be seen cutting a cake and singing “Happy Birthday to You” for the criminal smiling ear to ear in front of the camera for pictures. “Ae photo le re” (Hey, click a picture), one of the cops tells the man holding the camera. The cops and the criminal then shared the cake and appeared very delighted.

According to reports, the incident happened in Vasai Virar police station near Mumbai. Following the video surfaced on social media, an inquiry has been ordered by senior police officials of the police station.

Maharashtra Police has a History of celebrating Birthdays of Criminals

This is not the first time that Maharashtra police has celebrated the birthday of a criminal. Last year, two police sub-inspectors and three constables were suspended for celebrating the birthday of a history-sheeter. The cops were reportedly celebrating the birthday of a criminal named Ayaan Khan alias Ulla. Khan was booked in two cases of abduction and assault. He came to Bhandup police station with his supporters and a birthday cake and a video of the celebrations was made which went viral.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

