Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home News Reports Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

The FIR filed by Hansa Research Group Private Limited says that its ex-employee had paid panel homes to watch India Today for 2 hours a day in exchange of money

OpIndia Staff
India Today republic BARC
823

After India Today lost its mental balance following Mumbai police accusing Republic TV of indulging in manipulating viewership data, it has been revealed that the complained filed by BARC had actually named India Today TV for the crime, not Republic TV. The FIR filed in the case has been accessed by Republic TV, which shows that India Today was named in the FIR, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The FIR names India Today several times, but the police commissioner chose to allege that Republic TV has been named, which is not true.

The FIR alleging manipulation of Bar-o-meters installed by BARC was filed by Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Following the complaint, Relationship Manager of the company Vishal Bhandari was arrested by Mumbai police. During the investigation, revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to households with the meters to keep their TV tuned to those channels.

The FIR filed in the TRP scam case

Moreover, he revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. The FIR filed in the case reads “Today on 6lh October 2020, Assistant Police Inspector, Mr. Kazi, has informed me that, Basis on the secret information received, they arrested Vishal Ved Bhandari, House no.6, Kashinath Khandu Bhandari Chawl, BMC Quarters, Chincholi, N B Road, Malad (W), Mumbai 400097, During the inquiry, he informed that he is working with Hansa Research Group Private Limited as a Relationship Manager, he also informed that to increase the TRP of India Today and several other channels, he used to instigate and offer money to panel homes, where BAR-o-Meter installed with the help of other several people. They asked me to visit their office for more understanding.”

The FIR filed in the TRP scam case

The FIR further states in November 2019, Vishal had received a call from an unknown person named Mr Vinay. Vinay asked him to approach 5 panel homes in Mumbai to ask them to watch the India Today channel daily for 2 hours. Later Vinay met Vishal and gave him Rs 1000 to distribute among the 5 panel homes, and also game Rs 5000 as a commission for the act. Accordingly, Vishal did the malpractice for 7 months from November 2019 to May 2020. He approached the 5 panel homes, asked them to watch the channel for 2 hours daily.

The FIR filed in the TRP scam case

According the statement given by Vishal Bhandari, the audit team had visited one of the panel homes, and the household had confirmed that they were paid to watch the India Today for minimum 2 hours per day.

After the press conference by Param Bir Singh, Republic TV had said that the complaint didn’t name them, and had said that will file a defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner for taking the channel’s name. Now this FIR in the case supports the stand of Republic TV, implying that the police commissioner was lying in the press conference.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
News Reports

Congress screams ‘scam’ in Iron Ore Pellet export based on policies introduced during Congress government: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Export duty on Iron Ore Pellet was reduced to zero by UPA govt in 2011, not in 2014 as alleged by congress party
Read more

Swara Bhaskar again hijacks citizen movement as Times of India credits celebrities like her for help pouring for Baba ka Dhaba

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
As support pours in for Baba Ka Dhaba in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Swara Bhaskar rises up to hog credit

‘Param Bir Singh is scared about truth coming out’: Republic TV to file defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner over ‘fake TRP racket’ allegations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV said that BARD has not named Republic TV in any report on TRP manipulations, and Mumbai police making false allegations

What does it mean when the CM of West Bengal is rattled by an MP from Karnataka?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Can you imagine what it takes for a brand like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to be shaken? That too by a young MP all the way from Karnataka?

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

Media OpIndia Staff -
As per the BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of viewership.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

IFCN signatory fact-checker spreads fake news after netizens call for boycotting Mirzapur 2 over Ali Fazal’s comment on anti-CAA riots

OpIndia Staff -
While netizens are boycotting Mirzapur 2 over Ali Fazal's comments over December riots, the IFCN signatory site linked it with February riots
Read more
Media

‘Why are you giving us this treatment’: Watch India Today journalist losing his mental balance trying to heckle Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Mustafa Shaikh of India Today could be seen on TV huffing and puffing while trying to elicit some response from Arnab Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after undergoing heart surgery

OpIndia Staff -
Chirag Paswan tweeted to inform that his father Ram Vilas Paswan passed away today evening, he was undergoing treatment in hospital
Read more
News Reports

Congress screams ‘scam’ in Iron Ore Pellet export based on policies introduced during Congress government: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Export duty on Iron Ore Pellet was reduced to zero by UPA govt in 2011, not in 2014 as alleged by congress party
Read more
News Reports

Watch: West Bengal police beat up an elderly person for protesting against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal govt

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, it can be seen how the West Bengal police were repeatedly thrashing an old man for participating in a protest against Mamata Banerjee-led government.
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Crime

Baghpat: Man arrested for issuing death threats to PM Modi and CM Yogi in RLD rally

OpIndia Staff -
Man arrested in Baghpat for calling for the beheading of PM Modi and CM Yogi in RLD rally.
Read more
Entertainment

Swara Bhaskar again hijacks citizen movement as Times of India credits celebrities like her for help pouring for Baba ka Dhaba

OpIndia Staff -
As support pours in for Baba Ka Dhaba in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar, Swara Bhaskar rises up to hog credit
Read more
News Reports

‘Param Bir Singh is scared about truth coming out’: Republic TV to file defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner over ‘fake TRP racket’ allegations

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV said that BARD has not named Republic TV in any report on TRP manipulations, and Mumbai police making false allegations
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,787FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com