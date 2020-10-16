The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal had announced in August that the state government is ready to allow local train services from September in the state. However, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta, today, shared copies of letters sent to Mamata Banerjee government by the Eastern Railways on September 1 and then again on October 13 asking the govt to spare some time to discuss the modalities to resume the local train services. Since almost one and a half months, Eastern Railways has repeatedly been sending reminder letters to the WB Govt, but these letters have still not been acknowledged by the Mamata government, alleged the BJP MP.

It is apparent that Govt of ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ is deliberately delaying resumption of local trains in WBengal. Railways cannot restart services unless there is clearance & logistical support of state govt. But Nabanna is not even scheduling any meeting. This is duplicity. pic.twitter.com/1SOcFCrbvW — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) October 16, 2020

In the letter dated September 1, the IRTS officer urges the Mamata Government to convey a suitable date for the co-ordination meeting so that the decision regarding the running of suburban trains may be considered.

Letter to Mamata Banerjee govt dated September 1, 2020

In the second letter dated October 13, the IRTS officer specifically mentions that it had previously urged the WB government to spare some time, but a meeting was not arranged till date. Annet Dulat on behalf the Eastern Railways wrote how the common people had been agitating at platforms trying to board the trains meant for Railways staffs. He had informed how this was leading to disruption of traffic and seriously impacting other railway operations. Saying so, he Dulat wrote: “A quick revert is solicited”.

Reminder letter sent to Mamata Govt on October 13, 2020

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said that Mamata Banerjee knows that the prolonged suspension has caused enormous hardships to people who need to commute by local trains on a daily basis for their livelihood. She is also aware that without the required clearance and logistical support of state govt it is impossible to resume services, still, she has until today, not bothered to hold a meeting with Eastern Railways. The BJP MP opined that “it is apparent that Govt of ⁦Mamata Banerjee⁩ is deliberately delaying the resumption of local trains in West Bengal”.

On August 26, in a press conference held in the state secretariat, Nabanna, Banerjee had said local trains and Metro services could be resumed and the Railways should talk with the state government over this issue. Interestingly, on one side the Mamata Banerjee expresses her urge to resume the metro and local train services in West Bengal, while on the other side pays no heed to letter sent to her by the Eastern Railways requesting the WB government to spare some time to discuss the modalities and logistics to ensure the smooth operation of these services.