Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home Politics Watch: Visuals of BJP and BJYM leaders attacked by TMC Govt during Nabanno Chalo...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: Visuals of BJP and BJYM leaders attacked by TMC Govt during Nabanno Chalo rally

Images from the 'Nabanno Chalo' rally accessed by OpIndia reveal that senior leaders of the BJP and its youth organisation BJYM also suffered the brutality at the hands of the state administration along with ordinary karyakartas of the party.

OpIndia Staff
Nabanno Chalo rally at Kolkata
Tapas Ghosh, state vice president of BJYM
107

Disturbing visuals have emerged from the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the deteriorating law and order situation and continued attack and murder of BJP leaders in the state. BJP leaders said that they were attacked with tear gas, lathi-charge and even country-made bombs were hurled at them.

Images from the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally accessed by OpIndia reveal that senior leaders of the BJP and its youth organisation BJYM also suffered the brutality at the hands of the state administration along with ordinary karyakartas of the party. One photograph captured at an unspecified location shows Arvind Menon, national secretary of the BJP, sitting haplessly in front of a store.

Arvind Menon, national secretary of the BJP

Another image accessed by OpIndia shows Tapas Ghosh, state vice president of the BJYM, drenched in what appears to be water with a miserable expression on his face.

Tapas Ghosh, state vice president of the BJYM

Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, BJP MP from the Purulia Lok Sabha Constituency, also spoke on the manner in which brutality was unleashed on a peaceful democratic protest. He said that tear gas, chemicals and lathi-charge were used against them. “It is very dangerous for a democracy, this should not happen,” he said. Mahato squarely blamed the violence on the police, he called them ‘goondas’.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that Mamata Banerjee has already surrendered, referring to the fact that Nabanno was shut down by the Trinamool government. She also questioned the West Bengal Chief Minister’s lack of courage during her speech at the Nabanno Chalo. Locket Chatterjee said that the rally was part of the BJP’s efforts to usher in an era of ‘Shonar Bangla’.

As per sources OpIndia spoke to, 450 karyakartas of the BJP have been arrested thus far and over a thousand were injured during the crackdown on the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ protest by the BJYM. After the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a protest outside the state secretariat Nabanna today, the state government decided to shut down the secretariat for two days. The government also cited the Supreme Court order yesterday on Shaheen Bagh protest justifying preventing the protest rally from taking place.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBJP karyakartaas attacked
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

What does it mean when the CM of West Bengal is rattled by an MP from Karnataka?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Can you imagine what it takes for a brand like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to be shaken? That too by a young MP all the way from Karnataka?
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
As per the BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of viewership.
Read more

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked.

How The Quint misrepresented facts, called those asking for fair probe as ‘right-wing supporting rape accused’ in Hathras case

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The Quint also repeatedly calls the accused as "Thakur accused" to fan baseless caste sentiments in an already politicised case.

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

Media OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Opinions

What does it mean when the CM of West Bengal is rattled by an MP from Karnataka?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Can you imagine what it takes for a brand like Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal to be shaken? That too by a young MP all the way from Karnataka?
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal claims top viewership for India Today, BARC data says otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
As per the BARC data for 'Week-39' for English News, Republic TV has a substantial lead over India Today in terms of viewership.
Read more
News Reports

Video from 14th September, the day of Hathras incident, emerges; mother was 3 feet away from victim. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
A new video has emerged in Hathras case which is reportedly from 14th September 2020, the day when the 19-year-old woman was attacked.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Police file FIR against Sachin Pilot’s media manager and Aaj Tak reporter for reporting on ‘phone tapping’ allegations made by Pilot faction

OpIndia Staff -
FIR filed against Sachin Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh and Aaj Tak journalist Sharat Kumar for reporting on phone tapping of rebel Congress MLAs
Read more
Politics

Watch: Visuals of BJP and BJYM leaders attacked by TMC Govt during Nabanno Chalo rally

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals have emerged from the 'Nabanno Chalo' rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas took to the streets on Thursday
Read more
News Reports

Former DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey not to contest the election this year

OpIndia Staff -
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey will not contest Bihar Assembly elections.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Former Congress leader arrested for raping a minor girl for months, forcing her to name someone else as the culprit

OpIndia Staff -
Amrit Tirkey and the minor girl had filed case alleging someone else had raped her, but police found he himself had rapped the girl
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki interrogated by police, FIR registered for instigating caste violence

OpIndia Staff -
In a sting operation by Republic TV, Shyoraj Jivan was seen revealing plans for caste violence and riots in Hathras over the victim's death.
Read more
Politics

Country-made bombs, tear gas and lathi-charge: Mamata Banerjee responds to BJYM protest against political violence with more violence

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya said on social media that 'TMC goons' hurled country-made bombs at them from rooftops during the Nabanno Chalo protest.
Read more
Opinions

How The Quint misrepresented facts, called those asking for fair probe as ‘right-wing supporting rape accused’ in Hathras case

Editorial Desk -
The Quint also repeatedly calls the accused as "Thakur accused" to fan baseless caste sentiments in an already politicised case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,547FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com