Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday posted a tweet saying that he will address the nation at 6pm. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” PM Modi wrote, asking citizens to tune in.

Since PM Modi’s ‘addresses to the nation’ are known to have sudden shocks like the 2016 demonetisation and lockdowns this year, social media users instantly got busy speculating what may come next.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

Soon after PM Modi took to Twitter to announce that he will be addressing the nation later in the evening, speculations about what the focus of the Prime Minister’s address would be started doing the rounds on the social media platforms.

Netizens come up with amusing response to PM Modi’s tweet

Netizens came up with a raft of hilarious ideas as to what topics the Prime Minister would touch upon in his address to the nation at 6 PM today.

One of the Twitter users speculated that PM Modi would commemorate the 25 years of iconic Bollywood film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’(DDLJ).

Similar sentiments were also shared by another Twitter user, who said PM Modi is feeling proud of Shah Rukh Khan and DDLJ’s record and he is going to share the same happiness today with the nation in his announcement.

Modi Ji feeling proud for @iamsrk‘s @DDLJ and the records this movie creating since its release. He is going to share the same happiness today with the nation at 6PM pic.twitter.com/apWku2wuEu — Raghu Bisht (@shahandsingh) October 20, 2020

Another Twitter user amusingly noted that PM Modi would announce a relief package for those who lost their money on CSK in this year’s IPL. The Chennai Super Kings are having a dreadful IPL this year and they are placed at the bottom of the table.

इस IPL CSK पर पैसा लगा कर हारने वालों के लिए विशेष पैकेज का ऐलान होगा : सूत्र https://t.co/9xgujg5txE — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) October 20, 2020

Similarly, after strings of CSK losses, another Twitter commented if PM Modi will be announcing Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL.

Dhoni’s retirement from IPL? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 20, 2020

Another CSK fan, dejected by the series of losses endured by the team, asked PM Modi to send CSK among the top 4.

CSK ko top4 me bhej do nah sir😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YsMf8PW58c — AaYuu (@A_BrahminGirlll) October 20, 2020

Jokes aside, PM Modi in its announcement this evening is expected to apprise the nation on the country’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak and caution people to continue following the COVID-19 protocols as festivals, winter months approach.