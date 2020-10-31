In a major embarrassment for the top Pakistani army officers, a live Zoom meeting conducted by them was hacked with songs on Lord Ram and India’s National Anthem playing in the background. The cyber strike was carried out by a group of pro-Hindu social media users, who interrupted the webinar meeting organised by the Islamic Research Institute and attended by several Pakistani officials to discuss the future of the country with respect to the forthcoming US elections.

As the meeting was in progress and the host requested the participants to go on mute, he was instantly disrupted by the pro-Hindu group, who identified themselves as ‘Trad Mahasabha’, raided the meeting by playing a devotional song to Lord Ram.

This was followed by another disruption when the pro-Hindu raiders played India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, in the background, sending the Pakistani participants into a tizzy and forcing the befuddled chairman, a certain Brigadier Rasheed Wali, to question if he was audible.

Realising that the meeting has been raided by a pro-India group, the host of the webinar acknowledged that they were facing some issues with the meeting. Left red-faced by the intrusion by the group, the host called off the meeting temporarily, claiming he will get back again after sorting out the “technical issues” experienced in the webinar.

Pro-Indic users disrupt Pakistan’s Zoom meeting on Kashmir

This is not the first time that pro-Hindu users have raided a Pakistani zoom meeting and caused a massive embarrassment to them. On Tuesday this week, a group of Pakistani diplomats, along with some self-proclaimed human rights ‘activists’ and pro-Pakistan trolls had organised an event on online meeting platform ‘Zoom’ to discuss the so-called ’72 Years of Indian Occupation of Kashmir’. Interestingly, CJ Werleman, a US-based pro-Islamist sympathiser, was also part of the meeting to discuss the alleged Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

As the anti-India event progressed, pro-Indian accounts appeared on the event and attempted to stop Pakistani diplomats from speaking lies on Kashmir issue. The pro-Indian users raided the show and played some Hindu nationalistic songs to stop Pakistanis from peddling their usual anti-India narrative.

At first, around 16:55 mins, the pro-Hindu participants of the event put out a Hindu religious song dedicated to Lord Hanuman. For a few seconds, Pakistani organisers and other guests present in the event were perplexed to understand from exactly such pro-Hindu content were being telecast

Even as Pakistanis continued to peddle lies on Kashmir, pro-Indic social media users raided the event at around 47th minute into the meeting, playing the famous song-“Ek hi naara, Ek hi naam, Jai Shree Ram Jai Shree Ram”. This song then continued to play during the Pakistani Zoom meet for over the next two minutes, compelling Pakistanis to remain quiet.