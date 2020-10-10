Hours after a News 18 report alleged that the Special Investigative Team (SIT), probing the Hathras case has found that a Naxalite from Madhya Pradesh, masquerading as the Bhabhi (sister-in-law) of the victim, was staying with the family, the real Bhabhi of the victim has come out to issue a clarification on the matter. The sensational case, which is getting murkier by the day, pertains to the alleged murder of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras village of Uttar Pradesh.

News 18 earlier reported that the SIT probing the Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim’s family between September 16 and September 22. The woman reportedly hails from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and has been on the run since then. Reportedly, the Naxalite was in touch with the real Bhabhi of the victim.

‘Naxal’ Bhabhi not imposter but distant relative, claims real Bhabhi of Hathras victim

In a video that has now come to light, the real Bhabhi has claimed that the woman in question was not an imposter but a distant relative. With a ghoonghat (veil) covering her face and a child in one hand, the real Bhabhi stated, “Her (the suspected Naxalite) name is Rajkumari. She has a 10-year-old son. She has a husband and a family. There is nothing like that (what is being portrayed in the media).” On being asked about the residence of the alleged Naxalite, the real Bhabhi stated, “She lives in Jabalpur and has a job there.”

She then claimed that the alleged imposter was, in fact, a distant relative who had come to stay with the family, on learning the fate of the 19-year-old girl. “She (the suspected Naxalite) is my Bhabhi’s relative and thus a distant relative of mine. Everyone, who has learnt about the (alleged murder) incident, is coming to our house. We have relatives coming from Bhopal, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. There is nothing strange about this”, the real Bhabhi emphasised.

The Hathras case

Congress and other political parties have been using the Hathras case to further their narrative and gain a stronghold in Uttar Pradesh on anti-upper caste sentiment. Every political party in the opposition is trying to use the tragedy for their gain and the media is not far behind in using it for their own interests. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter with numerous facets emerging to the story. The chronology of the events in the Hathras case can be explored here.