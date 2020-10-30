A video has surfaced on social media where it is claimed that Sameet Thakkar, arrested for calling the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ‘baby penguin’, was tied with a rope and face was covered with a black cloth as he was being led by men in presence of the Mumbai Police. Sameet Thakkar is currently in police custody and will remain so until the 30th of October.

Sameet tied with a rope and face covered with a black cloth.



Not even terrorists get such a treatment ,the way he is being treated.



Dear @HMOIndia @AmitShah @MahaPolice @India_NHRC do we have a right to question this inhumane treatment?? pic.twitter.com/tYTsh76sm7 — Sneha Singhvi (@snehasneha173) October 30, 2020

OpIndia got in touch with the person who shared the video on social media. We were told that the video is from the 24th of October when the Mumbai Police was granted his custody until the 30th of October. The person told us that she is well acquainted with people who personally know Sameet Thakkar and that is how she accessed the footage.

In the video, it can be seen that a man with a black cloth wrapped around his head is being led by a man with a rope. The video has been captured from a distance and there are policemen clearly visible. Sneha Singhvi, the person who shared the video on Twitter, confirmed to us that the man with a black face cover is indeed Sameet Thakkar.

Highlights of Cases against Sameet Thakkar

Two FIRs were registered against Thakkar in Nagpur and Mumbai for his remarks. He submitted a plea in Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest and quashing of FIRs against him. Court directed Thakkar on October 1, 2020 to cooperate with police in investigation and record his statement VP Road police station. Thakkar had escaped from police station when he went there to record his statement on October 5 fearing arrest. He told this before the Bombay High Court after which the Court ordered the police not to take any action against him.

He was ordered to appear in police station on October 16 but he did not comply. His lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud refused to appear for Thakkar and returned his brief. Advocate Raspal Singh Renu informed the court on record that Chandrachud has returned the brief and asked for time to appoint new counsel. The hearing in the matter was scheduled for November 3, 2020.