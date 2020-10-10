The minority welfare department of Telangana announced a scheme on October 8 to assist youths from minority communities in the state to clear the civil services exam. In order to provide support to economically weaker sections of the minorities, the government announced that it will be providing free coaching classes for civil services examination to selected candidates.

Under the scheme, 100 candidates will be selected from the state through an entrance test who will be sent to the institutions in the state providing coaching classes for civil services. AK Khan, the minorities welfare advisor of Telangana government, said that the selected candidates would choose from the empanelled institutions. The state government will pay their fees and will also provide them with a stipend. The scheme is available for candidates whose parents’ annual income is not above 2 lakh.

Khan informed that the minority welfare department would conduct a written entrance examination for which the process of registration will be online. He said that the selected hundred candidates will be provided proper guidance and encouragement throughout the year. “Inshaallah, we have a scheme ready to provide them with the best training in the best coaching centres in Hyderabad”, said Khan. He said that it is a golden opportunity for the minority candidates and they should make the best use of it.

Last month, there were reports of Telangana government contemplating to extend judicial powers of the Wakf Board. The State minority welfare minister Koppula Eshwar had said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would soon be considering the issue of granting judicial status to Wakf Board.