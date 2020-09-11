Friday, September 11, 2020
Home News Reports Step towards setting up kangaroo courts run by Sharia? Telangana Govt mulls giving Waqf...
News Reports
Updated:

Step towards setting up kangaroo courts run by Sharia? Telangana Govt mulls giving Waqf Board far more power than it deserves: Details

Since a long time, fundamentalist Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) had expressed its desire of setting up Sharia courts in India. AIMPLB had gone to the extent of claiming that it wants to establish Sharia courts in each district of the country.

OpIndia Staff
Telangana Government mulling over granting legitimacy to Sharia courts
Representational Image(Source: India Today)
3

In what appears as a move to set up kangaroo courts governed by Sharia law, Telangana government is reportedly contemplating on extending judicial powers to Waqf Boards, a report published by Telangana Today said.

The Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said that the issue of granting judicial status to Waqf Board will be soon considered by the Chief Minister.

While answering to the question raised by AIMIM floor leader Akbarududdin Owaisi, the minister assured that the government is committed to protecting the Waqf properties across the state and it would soon call a meeting with respect to the delay in gazette notification of the details of the second survey of the Waqf lands.

Since a long time, fundamentalist Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board(AIMPLB) had expressed its desire of setting up Sharia courts in India. AIMPLB had gone to the extent of claiming that it wants to establish Sharia courts in each district of the country.

Granting legitimacy to Sharia court would invite disaster for the country’s judicial system

- Advertisement -

The Telangana government’s decision to consider legitimising Sharia courts is fraught with dangerous consequences and might spell doom for the law and order situation in the country. If authorised, the precedent set by the Telangana government, might be exploited by other state governments, who would use it to pass similar orders in their respective states to garner the support of Muslim fundamentalists.

The Sharia courts would undermine the authority of the judicial courts and would be akin to a parallel judicial system in the country. 

It would also provide an opportunity to the Mullahs to establish a more puritanical form of Islam, and conferring them with the authority of punishing those who are seen infringing it. The rabid Mullahs, with their overzealous penchant for imposing medieval versions of Islam, would run amok with the newfound legitimacy, resulting in the total collapse of the judicial order in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTelangana Muslims, Telangana Waqf Boards, Telangana Waqf properties
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story

Andhra govt orders CBI probe, activists say ‘organised attempt to target Hindu temples’ after century-old temple chariot was burnt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Century-old chariot of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh was destroyed in a fire

Recently Popular

News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Step towards setting up kangaroo courts run by Sharia? Telangana Govt mulls giving Waqf Board far more power than it deserves: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar has stated in the assembly that the CM will soon consider granting judicial status to Waqf boards.
Read more
Media

People must listen to VHP because the Church’s mission in India is not a failure: Here is how The Print is wrong

Suren -
Once in a while, opinion pieces are published that seek to mollify upper-middle-class Hindu anxiety about rapid conversion by Christian denominations. One...
Read more
News Reports

If Uddhav Thackeray comes to Ayodhya, he will face opposition: Read why Hindu seers of Ayodhya are irate with Maha CM

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu seers of Ayodhya on Thursday said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was no more welcome in the temple town of Ayodhya.
Read more
Entertainment

Broken moral compass: How the media came together to defend Netflix’s paedophile movie ‘Cuties’

K Bhattacharjee -
Netflix's Cuties has been slammed by people across the board for the sexualisation of children but the media has continued to defend it.
Read more
News Reports

“Release my journalists, you have not written the constitution,” Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami demands immediate release of two reporters arrested by Maharashtra govt

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami said that Shiv Sena cannot touch his network as the people of Mumbai, Maharashtra and India are with him
Read more
News Reports

After the Moscow meeting between the Indian and the Chinese Foreign Ministers, China releases statements not made by India

OpIndia Staff -
China makes claims after meeting of foreign ministers which were rejected by India and not included in joint statement
Read more
Media

Newslaundry columnist Jas Oberoi exploits the death of a social media user’s father to peddle his propaganda against Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Jas Oberoi had attacked a social media user, who had been a fierce proponent of Ram Temple, at a time when she lost her father to heart-attack
Read more
Opinions

Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ is worse than just perverse sexualisation of children, it is a leftist mind-trap

Sanghamitra -
'Cuties' is not a movie, it is a leftist mind trap designed to make people accept that pedophilia, child sexualisation are 'normal'.
Read more
News Reports

“Don’t start the tradition of pre-censorship”- Sudarshan News editor’s letter to I&B ministry after clarification was sought on “UPSC Jihad” show before telecast

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News editor had told I&B ministry that there is precedence of asking clarification before telecast of a show
Read more
Entertainment

Model accuses Sajid Khan of harassment, says he asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Housefull: Here is...

OpIndia Staff -
In 2018, IFTDA had suspended Sajid Khan for one year over the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
449,210FollowersFollow
13,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com