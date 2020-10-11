Sunday, October 11, 2020
Mizoram objects to construction of Temple and community work by Bru Tribals from Tripura at village near inter-state border

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to his counterpart in Tripura, claimed that any work at the "disputed" inter-state border could create law and order problems and sought an “immediate and indefinite” stop to all work in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Phuldungsei village
Phuldungsei village (Image Credit: Facebook)
The Mizoram government has registered its objection with the Tripura government to the construction of a Temple at the Phuldungsei village near the Tripura-Mizoram interstate border. The border has served as a flashpoint for dispute in the past as well. Two months previously, 130 residents of the village were identified in Mizoram’s voter list despite the village traditionally being accepted as part of Tripura.

Mizoram has now taken objection to the construction of a Temple as well “community work” in the village by the Bru tribals from Tripura. Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi, in a letter to his counterpart in Tripura, claimed that any work at the “disputed” inter-state border could create law and order problems and sought an “immediate and indefinite” stop to all work in the area.

“….report has been received by the Government of Mizoram regarding attempts by SONGRONGMA [a Bru organisation] of Tripura to construct a mandir at the disputed inter-state border village near Phuldungsei at Thaidawr tlang, Mamit district. It is also reported that community work is proposed to be organized on 19th and 20th October, 2020. Since any activities within the disputed inter-state border can result in law & order problems, it is requested to kindly intervene and issue necessary instructions to the concerned District Administration for the immediate and indefinite stoppage of the proposed construction” the letter, that was accessed by the Indian Express, says.

Chandni Chandran, Sub-divisional magistrate of Tripura’s Kanchanpur, had on August 17 written to the DM of North Tripura, “…Traditional Phuldungsei VC as a whole (despite Eastern side falling in Mizoram) has been accepted as a part of Tripura. Hence, the inclusion of the VC and its residents in Mizoram electoral rolls seems to be problematic. There is an urgent need to demarcate the exact boundary between Mizoram and Tripura incorporating the entire Phuldungsei VC in Tripura.”

Tripura home secretary BK Sahu has confirmed receiving the letter and said that appropriate action will be taken in the matter by the state administration.

