Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal govt cites Supreme Court’s Shaheen Bagh order to stop ‘Nabanna march’ by...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal govt cites Supreme Court’s Shaheen Bagh order to stop ‘Nabanna march’ by BJYM, shuts down the secretariat for two days

The youth wing of BJP had planned a mega protest outside Nabanna on various issues like deteriorating law and order situation, continued attack and murder of BJP leaders, lack of employment opportunities etc

OpIndia Staff
13

After the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a protest outside the state secretariat Nabanna today, the state government decided to shut down the secretariat for two days. The government also cited the Supreme Court order yesterday on Shaheen Bagh protest justifying preventing the protest rally from taking place.

The youth wing of BJP had planned a mega protest outside Nabanna on various issues like deteriorating law and order situation, continued attack and murder of BJP leaders, lack of employment opportunities etc. But while BJYM workers had started to move towards the secretariat, a large force of West Bengal police surrounded it, preventing the protesters from reaching the protest site.

The state govt cited the SC order of Shaheen Bagh protests delivered yesterday, where the apex court had ruled that public places can’t be occupied indefinitely for protests. Although the court order was against the long-time occupation of a public place for protests, which happened in Shaheen Bagh where a vital road was blocked for several months, the West Bengal govt used that order to prevent the protest from taking place. It may be noted that the Trinamool Congress had supported the anti-CAA protests, Mamata Banerjee being one of the most opponents of the amendment.

Replying to a letter from state BJYM, the state home department said that they are duty bound to prevent the protest as per Supreme Court order. “You are probably aware that, only a few hours back, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has given a judgement in Civil Appeal No 3282/2020 wherein the Hon’ble Apex Court has held certain principles regarding protest and occupation of sites and public places and public ways. You will kindly appreciate that we are duty-bound to comply with the solemn order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” said the letter sent by the special secretary of the home department to the BJYM.

The letter sent by WB govt to BJYM

The Nabanna Chalo rally was announced by BJYM three days ago, and till yesterday the state government had not saying about preventing it, perhaps unable to find a valid reason to completely stop it. But then the Supreme Court order of Shaheen Bagh protests came as a gift for the Mamata Banerjee government, and they didn’t waste any time before writing the letter to the organisation last night.

The letter cited the SC order saying that the administration can determine how to remove protesters from public places, and accordingly the permission for the planned protests is denied. The home department also cited Coronavirus as a reason for not allowing the protests, as it can lead to spread of the infection.

In addition to this, the letter also informed that holiday has been declared for two days on Thursday and Friday at Nabanna for sanitisation of the premises due to the pandemic, and no employee will attend office during these two days.

With the Nabanna remaining shut, the gherao of the premises becomes fruitless as nobody is coming to office for the protesters to block. But BJYM has decided that they will go ahead with the planned protests, as cancelling the event will mean accepting defeat. Accordingly, protester rallies started from several places in Kolkata and Howrah today, which were blocked by police in several places. Police also used lathi charge to stop the rallies, injuring some protesters. Several leaders also have been arrested by police at several places.

According to reports, around 40000 policemen have deployed in the city to maintain law and order during the protests. A three-layer security ring has been established around Nabanna so that protesters can’t reach it. Police also removed stones and bricks kept near roadsides for construction. Barricades also have been put at important places in Kolkata and Howrah from security point of view.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmamata govt, political murders, TMC vs BJP
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.
Read more

‘Study’ peddled by The Wire as that of University of Michigan was done by author in private capacity while on leave, university clarifies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
University of Michigan has clarified that the random 'study' The Wire peddled as that of the varsity was carried out by the individual in his personal capacity while he is on leave.

Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China for asking them to follow ‘one China’ policy

Media OpIndia Staff -
China's directive to Indian media came a day after Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi had placed full-page advertisements in the Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October.

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The two Boeing 777-300 ER planes uses as Air India One for VVIP travel were ordered by UPA govt for Air India

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak reporter who had screamed near Hathras SDM’s face without a mask tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak journalist Chitra Tripathi was recently seen in a viral video where she was screaming non-stop at Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena.
Read more
News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide in Hathras reveals Congress’ sinister plot to instigate caste-based riots

OpIndia Staff -
Shyoraj Jivan boasted in the Republic TV sting operation that Rahul Gandhi would become a part of the upheaval once 'bullets start flying' around in Hathras.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Gir forest employee’s endearing talk to a lion requesting him to let him pass

OpIndia Staff -
Gir forest in Gujarat is the only home in Asia to Asiatic Lions. It is one of the most important and protected areas in Asia.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal govt cites Supreme Court’s Shaheen Bagh order to stop ‘Nabanna march’ by BJYM, shuts down the secretariat for two days

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of BJYM's Nabanna chalo rally, West Bengal govt shut down the state secretariat for two days for sanitisation
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force Day 2020: Air Force celebrates 88th anniversary, newly inducted Rafale fighter jets make its debut

OpIndia Staff -
Touch the sky with glory: India celebrates 88th Indian Air Force Day
Read more
Crime

Hathras case: Four accused write to the SP from jail, say that victim was beaten by her own mother and brother

OpIndia Staff -
The four accused were arrested and jailed after the victim alleged gang rape in her statement to the police.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Congress leader Nagma spreads fake news, calls anti-CAA protestor as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece

OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to target the Modi government, Nagma took to Twitter to share a January video clip of an anti-CAA protestor, claiming that she is former PM Vajpayee's niece.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras: Bhim Army workers lived at victim’s house as ‘relatives’ after her death, vanished after police inquiry about their identity

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army woman claimed to be a 'relative' and was actively giving media bytes, speaking against the state government and local administration. She vanished after police asked about her identity.
Read more
News Reports

‘Study’ peddled by The Wire as that of University of Michigan was done by author in private capacity while on leave, university clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
University of Michigan has clarified that the random 'study' The Wire peddled as that of the varsity was carried out by the individual in his personal capacity while he is on leave.
Read more
Media

Taiwan wants Indian media to say ‘GET LOST’ to China for asking them to follow ‘one China’ policy

OpIndia Staff -
China's directive to Indian media came a day after Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi had placed full-page advertisements in the Indian newspapers ahead of their national day on 10 October.
Read more
News Reports

As Rahul Gandhi mouths off platitudes over Air India One, here is a throwback to the time his father used INS Viraat as a...

OpIndia Staff -
The two Boeing 777-300 ER planes uses as Air India One for VVIP travel were ordered by UPA govt for Air India
Read more
News Reports

Yogi government takes comprehensive measures to foil the attempts to incite caste-based riots over Hathras incident. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt has been proactive in countering attempts by opposition parties to exploit Hathras incident to stoke up caste-based riots
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
459,390FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com