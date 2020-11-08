Actor Puneet Issar questions Maharashtra police role in Palghar lynching

Sunday, November 8, 2020
Actor Puneet Issar questions why Maharashtra Police officials did not try to save lives of Palghar sadhus from mob lynching

Months after two Sadhus were lynched to death by a violent mob in Palghar in Maharashtra, actor Puneet Issar questioned the inaction of the police officials present during the crime.

OpIndia Staff
Months after two Sadhus were lynched to death by a violent mob in Palghar in Maharashtra, actor Puneet Issar questioned the inaction of the police officials present during the crime. He had released a video of Twitter highlighting the significance of saints in the Indian society.

“Two 40-year-old Sadhus were mercilessly killed by 200 people. But, those responsible for protecting them (the police) stood there as silent spectators. The police did not help them. If they wanted to disperse the crowd, they could have fired warning shots in the air. Perhaps, this could have saved the lives of the two Sadhus. But they did not do this! As a result, the two victims and their driver were mercilessly beaten and lynched to death. This is India – the land of Dharma and that of the esteemed saints,” he emphasised.

Puneet Issar stated that the meaning of the word ‘Bharath’ is the pursuit of light (knowledge). He added, “The saints are the ones who are always engaged in the pursuit of knowledge. They embody the idea of India and show the path of light to those lost in darkness. They teach the world of meaning of Sanatan Dharma and the true essence of hospitality, non-discrimination and humanity. When a man dawns saffron clothes and walks the streets, he does not remain a normal human being but rather an embodiment of God himself.”

Palghar Sadhu lynching

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob. The incident took place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra. They were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. The police were present at the scene, but the allegedly did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.

The revelations of the fact-finding committee

The fact-finding committee constituted to unravel the truth of the Palghar case, had revealed that the left-wing organizations working in the area have created hatred in the minds of the tribals against Hindus, its religious gurus, and sadhus. Vivek Vichar Manch formed the fact-finding team that comprised of retired judges, lawyers, and police officers.

The 149-page report has made some explosive revelations, including how some groups are spreading hate and inciting the tribal population against the union government. The team had demanded that the central investigation agencies like NIA or CBI should handle the Palghar mob lynching case. They said that the whole truth could come out if such agencies manage the investigation. 

The fact-finding team’s investigation had also concluded that the growing violence in the area came to the fore after Chrisitan organizations such as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, Tenancy Organizations, Bhoomi Sena, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, CPM began exerting their influence in the region.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

