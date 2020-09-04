Friday, September 4, 2020
Home News Reports Fact-finding report in Palghar lynching: NCP leader present as mob lynched Hindu Sadhus, role...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Fact-finding report in Palghar lynching: NCP leader present as mob lynched Hindu Sadhus, role of Christian Missionaries questioned

The fact-finding team's investigation has also concluded that the growing violence in the area came to the fore after Chrisitan organizations such as the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, Tenancy Organizations, Bhoomi Sena, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, CPM began exerting their influence in the region.

OpIndia Staff
NCP links in the Palghar Hindu Sadhu lynching case
6

The fact-finding panel in the Palghar Hindu Sadhu lynching case has made a shocking disclosure alleging that an NCP leader was seen with the murderous mob that brutally lynched two Hindu Sadhus and his driver in Palghar, Maharashtra.

According to the member of the fact-find panel Santosh Jnathe, NCP leader Kashinath Chaudhary was seen at the spot as an onlooker while the violent mob brutally lynched the Hindu sadhus.

Even Times Now has accessed a video taken at the time of lynching of the two sadhus in Palghar, in which NCP worker Kashinath Chaudhary was also seen along with the violent mob that killed the two Hindu Sadhus.

Kashinath Chaudhary is the district member of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, one of the coalition partners in the Maharashtra government. It is being alleged that apart from Kashinath Chaudhary, CPM leaders Vishnu Patra, Subhash Bhavar, and Dharma Bhavar were also present at the spot at the time of lynching.

- Advertisement -

With NCP links emerging the Palghar Hindu Sadhus lynching case, questions are being raised regarding the credibility of the investigation being carried out by the Maharashtra police. It is also alleged that NCP leader Chaudhary is very close to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, raising further suspicions over the investigations into the case.

Fact-Finding committee says Christian missionary groups and left-wing organisations behind Palghar incident

The fact-finding committee has also revealed that the left-wing organizations working in the area have created hatred in the minds of the tribals against Hindus, its religious gurus, and sadhus. Vivek Vichar Manch formed the fact-finding team that comprised of retired judges, lawyers, and police officers.

The 149-page report has made some explosive revelations, including how some groups are spreading hate and inciting the tribal population against the union government. The team has demanded that the central investigation agencies like NIA or CBI should handle the Palghar mob lynching case. They said that the whole truth could come out if such agencies manage the investigation. 

The fact-finding team’s investigation has also concluded that the growing violence in the area came to the fore after Chrisitan organizations such as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, Tenancy Organizations, Bhoomi Sena, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, CPM began exerting their influence in the region.

Palghar Sadhu lynching

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob. The incident took place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra. They were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. The police were present at the scene, but the allegedly did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi riot accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, who wanted turn India into an ‘Islamic country’, denied bail in Delhi Riots case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Days after confessing that he wanted to turn India into an 'Islamic' country, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha has been denied bail
Read more
Media

Fake news and Left bias: Essay by assessor is testament to not just her bias, but also that of IFCN and websites it certifies

Nupur J Sharma -
Kanchan Kaur in the employee of IFCN (International Fact-Checking Network) who decides which website gets the IFCN certification in India and which portal does not.
Read more

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight

“Living Media not a media company any more than Osama was a Buddhist monk”: Former India Today employee hits out at company’s “culture of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former India Today employee calls out the media house's subterfuge, claiming that it has degenerated into a racket

Even as coronavirus cases in Delhi soar, Arvind Kejriwal hops over to Punjab to ‘check oxygen levels’ in ‘every village’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi currently appears to be witnessing second wave of infections of coronavirus.

Drugs not just an issue in Bollywood, now President Donald Trump accuses Sleepy Joe of being on ‘enhancements’, wants drug test

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump said he believes that Joe Biden was "on some kind of enhancements" and called for drug test for both himself and Biden

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Nasal voice’, ‘short height’ and much more: Read why netizens are unhappy over Saif Ali Khan playing Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan to play the role of Lankesh Raavan in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, the next venture by Tanhaji director Om Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of businessman Swapnil Walke stabbed in Goa go viral, two arrested, third accused Sheikh Mustafa on the run

OpIndia Staff -
South Goa based jeweler identified as Swapnil Walke was stabbed by a group of thieves on Wednesday in the broad daylight
Read more
News Reports

Atheist Republic founder Armin Navabi tears up the Quran and spits on it, tweets video with #DesecrateTheQuran

OpIndia Staff -
Former Muslim-turned-atheist, secular activist and Iranian Canadian author Armin Navabi on Tuesday came up with a new controversial social media campaign called 'DesecrateTheQuran'.
Read more
News Reports

Unacademy distances itself from its educator Varun Awasthi who provoked students to pick up AK-47 against govt, claims ‘appropriate action’ taken against him

OpIndia Staff -
Unacademy educator Varun Awasthi has apologised for his video where he had asked students to pick up AK-47 against Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

‘Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir’: Kangana Ranaut hits out after Sanjay Raut’s rant against her on Sena mouthpiece Saamana

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked actress Kangana Ranaut to not to travel back to Mumbai after she had expressed fear stating that that the city police force was more threatening to her than the 'movie mafia'.
Read more
News Reports

Embarrassment for Pakistan as UNSC rejects its application to add two Indians in 1267 sanction list as ‘international terrorists’

OpIndia Staff -
The China-backed move of Pakistan was blocked by five UNSC members, USA, UK, France, Germany and Belgium.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Fact-finding report in Palghar lynching: NCP leader present as mob lynched Hindu Sadhus, role of Christian Missionaries questioned

OpIndia Staff -
The mob lynching at Palghar took place on the 16th of April where two Hindu sadhus were brutally killed in the Maharashtra district
Read more
News Reports

LAC standoff: China seeks meeting between defence ministers in Moscow to discuss Ladakh situation, India yet to respond

OpIndia Staff -
India is yet to respond to the request from the Chinese. There are military level talks going on in Chushul near the LAC between Indian and Chinese personnel.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot accused Asif Iqbal Tanha, who wanted turn India into an ‘Islamic country’, denied bail in Delhi Riots case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Days after confessing that he wanted to turn India into an 'Islamic' country, Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha has been denied bail
Read more
News Reports

‘No details have been shared with anyone’: CBI dismisses India Today report which claimed murder angle has been ruled out in probe

OpIndia Staff -
"It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation," the investigative agency rubbished claims made by India Today.
Read more
News Reports

After the high profile gold smuggling case, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan finds himself stuck in the middle of a ‘forged’ signature row

OpIndia Staff -
Pinarayi Vijayan has trashed the allegation saying that signing documents digitally in a routine process
Read more
News Reports

SIT to probe the alleged role of banned radical organisations like PFI and SIMI behind the funding of the ongoing ‘Love Jihad racket’ in...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh police have constituted a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of 'Love Jihad' and forced conversion
Read more
News Reports

Delhi-riots accused and JNU student Sharjeel Imam sent for 14-day judicial custody by Delhi court

OpIndia Staff -
Imam called the Indian Constitution a fascist document and called for cutting the North-eastern states from the rest of the country.
Read more
Crime

National Investigation Agency receives an email with death threat issued against Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Reports Times Now

OpIndia Staff -
Following the letter issuing death threats to PM Narendra Modi, the security cover for the Prime Minister has been enhanced
Read more
News Reports

Author of the Delhi Riots 2020 book files criminal complaint against Bloomsbury, The Quint, Newslaundry and others, accuses them of criminal breach of trust...

OpIndia Staff -
Monika Arora filed a police complaint of criminal conspiracy against Bloomsbury India, The Quint, Newslaundry and others
Read more
News Reports

India Today tries to paint Sushant as mentally disturbed person based on leaked statement by the unethical therapist not medically licensed to make that...

OpIndia Staff -
India Today comes in Rhea Chakraborty's defence again, tries to paint Sushant Singh Rajput as mentally disturbed person
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,661FansLike
444,399FollowersFollow
318,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com