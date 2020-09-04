The fact-finding panel in the Palghar Hindu Sadhu lynching case has made a shocking disclosure alleging that an NCP leader was seen with the murderous mob that brutally lynched two Hindu Sadhus and his driver in Palghar, Maharashtra.

According to the member of the fact-find panel Santosh Jnathe, NCP leader Kashinath Chaudhary was seen at the spot as an onlooker while the violent mob brutally lynched the Hindu sadhus.

Even Times Now has accessed a video taken at the time of lynching of the two sadhus in Palghar, in which NCP worker Kashinath Chaudhary was also seen along with the violent mob that killed the two Hindu Sadhus.

#CBIForPalghar | Santosh Jnathe, Fact-finding panel member claims that one NCP leader was seen among the mob who were involved in the Palghar lynching incident.



Mohit Bhatt & Kajal Iyer with details. pic.twitter.com/TYIGsXxFgy — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 3, 2020

Kashinath Chaudhary is the district member of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, one of the coalition partners in the Maharashtra government. It is being alleged that apart from Kashinath Chaudhary, CPM leaders Vishnu Patra, Subhash Bhavar, and Dharma Bhavar were also present at the spot at the time of lynching.

- Advertisement -

With NCP links emerging the Palghar Hindu Sadhus lynching case, questions are being raised regarding the credibility of the investigation being carried out by the Maharashtra police. It is also alleged that NCP leader Chaudhary is very close to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, raising further suspicions over the investigations into the case.

Fact-Finding committee says Christian missionary groups and left-wing organisations behind Palghar incident

The fact-finding committee has also revealed that the left-wing organizations working in the area have created hatred in the minds of the tribals against Hindus, its religious gurus, and sadhus. Vivek Vichar Manch formed the fact-finding team that comprised of retired judges, lawyers, and police officers.

The 149-page report has made some explosive revelations, including how some groups are spreading hate and inciting the tribal population against the union government. The team has demanded that the central investigation agencies like NIA or CBI should handle the Palghar mob lynching case. They said that the whole truth could come out if such agencies manage the investigation.

The fact-finding team’s investigation has also concluded that the growing violence in the area came to the fore after Chrisitan organizations such as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, Tenancy Organizations, Bhoomi Sena, Adivasi Ekta Parishad, CPM began exerting their influence in the region.

Palghar Sadhu lynching

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) were lynched along with their 30-year old driver by a mob. The incident took place at Gadchinchale village in Palghar district, Maharashtra. They were on their way to Surat, Gujarat. The police were present at the scene, but the allegedly did not try to stop the mob or did anything to save the sadhus.