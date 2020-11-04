Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home News Reports All India Bar Association writes to Maharashtra Governor for releasing Arnab Goswami, SC lawyer...
News Reports
Updated:

All India Bar Association writes to Maharashtra Governor for releasing Arnab Goswami, SC lawyer writes to CJI urging to take suo moto cognizance

The AIBA described the Mumbai police action against Arnab Goswami as blatant misuse of power. Advocate Siddharth Acharya wrote to the CJI requesting to take suo moto cognisance of the mater.

OpIndia Staff
All India Bar Association supports Arnab Goswami
AIBA wrote to Maharashtra governor for Arnab Goswami's release
13

Support has been pouring in from across the country for Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after he was assaulted an dragged out of his house by Mumbai police while arresting him in relation to a closed case of 2018. Protests are being held at very places in the country demanding the release of Arnab Goswami. All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written to the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari condemning the arrest of Goswami in violation of Supreme Court guidelines regarding the rights of the arrestee.

A press release shared by the AIBA stated that the AIBA Chairman Dr. Adish Singh Aggarwala requesting the Governor to immediately release Goswami describing the act of Maharashtra government as “blatant misuse of power” and “an attack on individual freedom”. The press release listed the guidelines that were violated by Mumbai police in arresting Goswami.

Supreme Court letter writes to CJI

A Supreme Court Advocate Siddharth Acharya has written to the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde regarding the arrest of Goswami by Mumbai police.

Acharya requested the CJI to take suo moto cognisance of Goswami’s arrest describing Mumbai police action as ‘political vendetta’. He wrote that the ‘illegal’ arrest stank of pure political vendetta and was violation of law. Acharya wrote, “This is evident from the fact that Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team. Due process of law has not been followed while making the arrest. This is a direct and unprecedented attack on the freedom of speech and expression and freedom of press by Maharashtra government misusing Mumbai police”.

He said that this was a ‘gross abuse of state power for settling personal scores’. He requested the CJI to give directions to Mumbai police and Maharashtra government for his urgent release.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai
Read more

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected

Orders to arrest Arnab Goswami was given to SP Raigad directly from Uddhav Thackeray’s office: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maha CM and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met over the issue of Arnab Goswami arrest after which orders were issued from the CM's office, claims a report by Republic TV.

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning

“Emergency in Maharashtra”: Support pours in for Republic chief Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Police assaults and arrests him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Union Ministers and prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their solidarity with Arnab Goswami and condemn Maharashtra government's brazen assault on the freedom of the press

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

All India Bar Association writes to Maharashtra Governor for releasing Arnab Goswami, SC lawyer writes to CJI urging to take suo moto cognizance

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court Advocate Siddharth Acharya has written to the Chief Justice of India regarding the arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai police.
Read more
News Reports

France disbands Turkish far-right, Islamist and neo-fascist group Grey Wolves for instigating hatred

OpIndia Staff -
The Grey Wolves are viewed as a group having their allegiance to Turkish authoritarian ruler Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Read more
News Reports

Fresh FIR filed by Mumbai police against Arnab Goswami alleging he had assaulted a lady police officer during his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Vendetta of the Maharashtra Government against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami continues unabated
Read more
News Reports

Delhi based lawyer files complaint against the arrest of Arnab Goswami without warrant by Mumbai Police with NHRC

OpIndia Staff -
The petition filed by lawyer Siddharth Nayak with NHRC says that Arnab Goswami was denied access to his legal team by Raigad Police
Read more
News Reports

‘You fight, all faujis are with you’: Major General GD Bakshi (R) roars as he extends support to Arnab Goswami. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Major General Bakshi (R) said, "Arnab, you are the son of a Colonel. You are the son of lion. You fight, all the veterans are with you"
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal police assault BJP workers taking out a rally in Kolkata to protest against continuing assault on BJP workers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
BJP workers had taken out the rally in Kolkata to protest against deteriorating law and order situation in the state
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust seeks suggestions and ideas for the design of the temple premises

OpIndia Staff -
The last date of submissions is 25th November 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Baba ka Dhaba case: Swad Official’s Gaurav Wasan alleges defamation, says he gave Rs 3.78 lakhs to ‘Baba’

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ka Dhaba's owner had earlier filed a complaint stating that Swad Official's Gaurav Wasan had not handed over the entire amount collected in his name via donations.
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone’s ‘untraceable’ manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB, the agency says it is not satisfied with her answers

OpIndia Staff -
Karishma Prakash had been issued summons twice by the NCB after it seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid at her residence
Read more
News Reports

Closed case reopened against Arnab Goswami on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

OpIndia Staff -
The state Homes Minister said that the deceased interior designer's daughter told him that the case of non-payment of dues by Republic TV to her father was not investigated by Alibaug police and therefore he ordered re-investigation by CID.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
474,929FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com