Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home Fact-Check Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the...
Fact-CheckSocial Media
Updated:

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

We believed that it was not possible to cook the goat in such a short time but just to be sure, we consulted an expert on the matter, Kasai Zubair.

OpIndia Staff
Arfa Khanum Sherwani fact check
False claims circulating on the internet
1

The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat. In her tweet, she hailed nature as the greatest healer and said that few days spent in nature’s vicinity was replenishment for her soul. However, the post led to inadvertent consequences which nobody could have predicted.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani tweet

Images started doing the rounds on social media where it was alleged that Arfa Khanum Sherwani had later killed the same goat and ate it for food. The images were also accompanied by unsavoury texts that opined on her alleged hypocrisy. OpIndia came across such texts which made the claim that The Wire journalist had later feasted upon the same goat.

Claims doing the rounds of the internet

However, after consulting experts on the matter and evaluating the facts at hand, we can now confirm that Arfa Khanum Sherwani did not, in fact, feast upon the same goat she was seen holding in the photographs. We can further confirm that there is no evidence to suggest that The Wire journalist consumed the goat she was petting.

Expert ‘Kasai Zubair’ weighs in on Arfa Khanum Sherwani Goatgate

In the photographs that are doing the rounds on social media, it can be seen that the time stamp for the beautiful goat photo is 5.10 pm on the 22nd of November while the feasting dinner photo carries the time stamp of 6.10 pm on the same day. We believed that it was not possible to cook the goat in such a short time but just to be sure, we consulted an expert on the matter, Kasai Zubair.

We consulted Zubair, a Chef who works part-time as a ‘Kasai’ (butcher), for his opinions on the matter. He confirmed that it was not possible to cook a goat in such a short time. He said that it is “simply impossibly” for any goat to make the journey from the loving arms of a human to the dinner table within an hour.

To be doubly sure, we asked Kasai Zubair what if the Masala and other ingredients had been kept prepared beforehand. He said that even in that scenario, it wouldn’t be possible because the dish that can be seen in the photograph requires a good deal of time to prepare, plus the goat would also have to be chopped into pieces which takes a great deal of time in itself. All of this will not be possible in an hour.

Final Verdict

Furthermore, the photograph that is doing the rounds to claim that Arfa Khanum Sherwani ate the same goat she was holding in her hands appears edited and there is nothing on timeline to suggest that she posted such a photograph. She might have deleted the tweet even if she posted but it extremely unlikely that she did such a thing.

Therefore, we can assert with a great deal of certainty that these are morphed images that are being circulated to make the false claim. And there is no evidence in public domain to suggest that the journalist ate the goat she was petting. The possibility that the goat was eaten, however, cannot be entirely ruled out.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThe Wire journalist
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Arfa Khanum Sherwani eat the goat she was petting in the photographs she posted?

OpIndia Staff -
Arfa Khanum Sherwani took social media by storm after she posted photographs of herself with a beautiful white goat.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones on the lease, can be deployed on India-China border for surveillance

OpIndia Staff -
The Predator drones has been leased from a private company for one year, India plans to purchase 18 such drones from USA
Read more
Opinions

Reservations for SC Christians: How it could affect the prospects of Dalit Hindus

Nivan Sadh -
There have been several calls for the inclusion of Dalit Christians in the reservation system meant for SC/St and OBC communities.
Read more
News Reports

Forgotten daughter of Uttarakhand: Before Nirbhaya, girl working in Delhi was kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
In February 2012, a 19-year-old girl from Delhi was abducted, gang-raped, brutalised and abandoned to die at a mustard field in Haryana
Read more
Crime

UP: Woman given triple talaq for not bringing Rs 20 lakh and a car in dowry

OpIndia Staff -
The woman from Rampur has alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for not bringing Rs 20 lakhs and a car.
Read more
News Reports

China comes to defend Pakistan after PM Modi accused the latter of harbouring terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi's remarks against Pakistan, China praised Pakistan for making positive contribution toward counter-terrorism cause
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you need to know

Anurag -
Cyclone Nivar is expected to his coastal states in next few hours, currently travelling at 11 KMPH, it may cause severe damage to houses, roads, crops, electricity and communications lines.
Read more
Opinions

Memories of ‘Batta Mohalla’: How the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits continues to haunt the survivors even after three decades

Guest Author -
"The genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is a reality that lurks behind our celebrations, marriages, births and deaths."
Read more
Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka HC slams Mumbai Police for following Republic COO Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her, grants her transit bail

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had followed Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her after she informed them that she was visiting her ailing father
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,784FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com