Troubles appear to be mounting for the Congress party. After winning 5 seats in the recently held Bihar Assembly elections, speculations are rife that Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM could enter the fray in Rajasthan once the West Bengal elections are over. There are 40 constituencies in the Rajasthan Assembly where the Muslim vote plays a significant part.

Currently, there are 10 Muslim elected representatives from these constituencies and all of the belong to the Congress party. If reports are to be believed, the AIMIM is already is touch with some disgruntled leaders from the Congress party. Simultaneously, the leaders of prominent Muslim organisations in the state and businessmen are in touch with the AIMIM as well.

As per reports, Asaduddin Owaisi will address a massive rally in Jaipur after the Assembly elections in West Bengal and thus, launch the party for the Assembly polls in 2023. Social media campaigns and networking on the ground is already underway to lay the foundations for the party in Rajasthan ahead of the rally that is being planned.

The Muslim dominated constituencies in Rajasthan include Adarsh Nagar, Kishanpol, Hawa Mahal, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Pushkar, Dholpur, Masuda, Ajmer City, Tijara, Laxmangarh, Ramgarh, Kama, Nagar, Bikaner East, Pokhran and Fatehpur among others. The AIMIM could prove to be a serious threat to the Congress party in these constituencies where Muslims have overwhelmingly voted for the Congress thus far.

It is pertinent to mention that the Congress party had blamed the AIMIM for its catastrophically poor performance in Bihar. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called Asaduddin Owaisi a “vote-cutter”. Chowdhury said that the AIMIM was a “tact” of the BJP in Bihar elections and asked all “secular” parties to beware of Owaisi.