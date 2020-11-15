Sunday, November 15, 2020
Australia: Light plane carrying two passengers crashes 30 kms from hotel where Indian cricket team is quarantined ahead of ODI

Local cricketers and football players were playing matches at the sporting facility when they saw a plane steer past them. While the plane was about to hit a sporting shed, the players ran in all directions to avoid any mishap.

Visual of plane crash (Credit: CNN News 18)
In a shocking incident on Saturday, a light plane carrying two individuals crashed at a sporting field in Cromer Park in Northern Beaches of Sydney, Australia. The plane crash occurred 30 km away from Sydney Olympic Park where the Indian cricket team have been stationed.

It must be mentioned that Indian players have been placed under quarantine at the hotel, ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

As per reports, local cricketers and football players were playing matches at the sporting facility when they saw a plane steer past them. While the plane was about to hit a sporting shed, the players ran in all directions to avoid any mishap.

Senior VP of Cromer Cricket Club, Greg Rollins, informed, “I yelled out to the guys in the shed, I just said run. They started running.” An eyewitness, Scott Scott Manning emphasised that there was a situation of panic when the plane came extremely close. He said, “I ran screaming and he [the pilot] somehow just got over the top of that shed. That would have taken out, I’m sure, 12 people.”

Pilot and Passenger undergoing treatment at the hospital

During the incident, the two occupants of the plane escaped narrowly despite sustaining injuries. It is now believed that the plane belonged to a nearby flying school.

The pilot had reportedly lost control of the plane after its engine stopped working mid-air. While the pilot, in his 30s, was being treated for spinal injuries at the Northern Beaches Hospital, the passenger is suspected to have broken bones and a compound fracture. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Westmead hospital.

