Saturday, November 28, 2020
Home News Reports CBI raids 30 locations in West Bengal over coal scam, kingpin may have funded...
News Reports
Updated:

CBI raids 30 locations in West Bengal over coal scam, kingpin may have funded political party, TMC leaders under scanner: Reports

Reports indicate that a possible link between the cattle-smuggling and coal rackets is under the scanner of the central agencies.

OpIndia Staff
CBI raids over 30 locations in West Bengal over coal scam, kingpin may have funded political party, TMC leaders under scanner: Reports
Mamata Banerjee (Picture credit: Moneycontrol)
12

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today has raided over 30 locations over a coal smuggling case, according to reports. The locations are spread over West Bengal including in Kolkata. According to reports, the racket in connection with which the raids are being conducted is led by in Asansol based kingpin named Anup Majhi. 

According to Times Now, the offices of Anup Manjhi has also been raided. Manjhi is suspect to have links with officers and TMC ministers in West Bengal.

Premised being raided include offices and homes of Majhi’s associates in Asansol, Durgapur, and Raniganj in Burdwan district, as well as Bishnupur in the South 24 Parganas district.

Anup Manjhi, who is also known as Lala, runs a racket in the open cast coal mines along the Bengal-Jharkhand border and may have funded political parties in West Bengal, according to reports. Earlier this month, two notices were served to Manjhi. Out of the three notices served, Manjhi had only acknowledged two of those notices.

According to NDTV, Mamata Banerjee was miffed and had questioned the raids being conducted in West Bengal by central agencies, including those on Manjhi and the cattle smuggling racket, whose kingpin was arrested recently.

Link between cattle smuggling racket and the coal smuggling racket?

NDTV reports that a possible link between the cattle-smuggling and coal rackets is under the scanner of the central agencies.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the 6th of November nabbed the kingpin of a cattle smuggling racket being run along the India-Bangladesh border. The culprit was identified as Enamul Haque is from West Bengal and was arrested by the CBI in Delhi. A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was also reportedly arrested with Haque.

According to reports, the central investigative agency had raided the offices of two chartered accountants in Kolkata on Thursday in connection with the case. Satish Kumar, former commandant of the 36BSF battalion now posted in Raipur, Enamul Haque, Anarul SK and Mohammad Golam Mustafa have been booked by the CBI.

It is alleged that the cattle smugglers have been bribing the BSF official to ensure that the smuggling racket ran smoothly. Haque has been out of bail after the CBI arrested him in March 2018 for allegedly bribing another BSF Commandant Jibu T Mathew. Mathew was nabbed at Alappuzha railway station in January 2018 in possession of cash to the tune of Rs 47 lakh.

In the month of September, the CBI had conducted multiple raids at multiple locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal in a bid to unearth the nexus involved in the rampant illegal cattle trade happening along the India-Bangladesh border. Raids were also conducted at various locations at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab and Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

In the month of June this year, the BSF had exposed a cruel method of smuggling adopted by cow smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal after they retrieved a live calf tied up and hidden inside a carcass floating in the river. The smugglers reportedly tie socket bombs to the necks of the cattle while smuggling them to cause physical harm to the forces when they are caught.

In April this year, the BSF had informed that the infiltration and smuggling of cattle, gold, marijuana, fake Indian currency notes (FICN) through the porous 2,216.7 km India-Bangladesh border had witnessed a sharp decline due to the outbreak of the Wuhan virus.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

The unhinged dragon: China now blames India as the ‘origin’ of the Wuhan Coronavirus, WHO, which shielded China, to investigate

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese researchers blamed the 'poor' healthcare system India and a large youth population while calling India the 'origin' of Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Multiple links between the farmer protest and those who had fanned Delhi anti-Hindu riots and the JNU violence emerge: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking details have emerged linking the ongoing so-called farmer protest to elements who are accused of fanning Delhi Riots
Read more

Muslim organisation that is accused of fuelling anti-Hindu Delhi riots, comes in support of farmer protests in Punjab: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim org, United Against Hate, that is an accused in the Delhi Riots 2020 case, is now seen getting involved the in 'farmer protest'.

Mumbai Mayor rants against Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘two rupees people’ after Bombay HC slammed BMC for demolishing Ranaut’s house

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC had quashed demolition notice sent by BMC to Kangana Ranaut and ordered to appoint a valuer to determine compensation

‘Such conduct does not befit a parliamentarian’, Bombay HC tears into Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his despicable remarks against Kangana Ranaut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Sanjay Raut, without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to Kangana Ranaut": Bombay HC

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Opinions Omendra Ratnu -
11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide, that, coupled with CAA rules, has turned into a propaganda flashpoint

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Politics

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Mayor rants against Kangana Ranaut, calls her ‘two rupees people’ after Bombay HC slammed BMC for demolishing Ranaut’s house

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC had quashed demolition notice sent by BMC to Kangana Ranaut and ordered to appoint a valuer to determine compensation
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

CBI raids 30 locations in West Bengal over coal scam, kingpin may have funded political party, TMC leaders under scanner: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has raided over 30 locations over a coal smuggling case in West Bengal, including the kingpin who might be connected to TMC leaders
Read more
World

The unhinged dragon: China now blames India as the ‘origin’ of the Wuhan Coronavirus, WHO, which shielded China, to investigate

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese researchers blamed the 'poor' healthcare system India and a large youth population while calling India the 'origin' of Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Multiple links between the farmer protest and those who had fanned Delhi anti-Hindu riots and the JNU violence emerge: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking details have emerged linking the ongoing so-called farmer protest to elements who are accused of fanning Delhi Riots
Read more
News Reports

Manipur student body says ‘Sanskrit text too malicious to be taught’, calls Brahmins as ‘b*stards’: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
State Education Minister of Manipur S Rajen had informed that Sanskrit would be introduced as a part of the curriculum in selected schools and colleges
Read more
News Reports

Muslim organisation that is accused of fuelling anti-Hindu Delhi riots, comes in support of farmer protests in Punjab: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim org, United Against Hate, that is an accused in the Delhi Riots 2020 case, is now seen getting involved the in 'farmer protest'.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Severed heads of cows found lying on the road in Ghazipur, locals allege crime committed with impunity with the help of the local...

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia obtained a video in which severed heads of the cows are seen lying scattered on the streets of Ghazipur in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

The UK and Russia steer away from China, emphasise on the use of domestic equipment by tech companies, 5G mobile networks

OpIndia Staff -
Russia has said that equipment used in the deployment of 5G network in the country would be exclusively Russian-origin.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more
News Reports

BJP names Sushil Modi as its candidate in the Rajya Sabha by-election for the seat vacated due to death of Ram Vilas Paswan

OpIndia Staff -
Although Rajya Sabha MPs are elected for six years, Sushil Modi will remain MP only till 2024, as he will get the remaining term of the vacant seat
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Ikram tries to abduct Hindu girl, molest and assault the girl and family for refusing his advances of conversion and marriage

OpIndia Staff -
Ikram had allegedly insisted on getting the Hindu girl converted to Islam and thereafter marring her in his community
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,862FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com