‘One day Karachi will be a part of India’: Devendra Fadnavis chimes in after Shiv Sena bullies Karachi Sweets owner

Responding on the Karachi Sweets controversy, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis pitched for ‘Akhand Bharat’ and said that one day Karachi will be a part of India. Fadnavis made the statement to PTI when asked about his reaction on the Karachi Sweets controversy where a Shiv Sena worker had threatened the owner of ‘Karachi Sweets’ shop to remove Karachi from his shop’s name as it was a Pakistani city.

“We believe in Akhand Bharat and we believe one day Karachi will be part of India,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena leader issues threat to Karachi Sweets owner to change its name ban

An owner of a sweets shop named Karachi Sweets in Mumbai had to hide his shop’s name with newspapers after a Shiv Sena leader named Nitin Nandgaokar threatened him to change it and use some other name in Marathi.

In a viral video of the incident, Nandgaokar can be seen asking the owner of the Karachi Sweets shop located in Bandra West to change the name of his shop to something in Marathi. He said that he hated the name of the shop and that he would give him time to change the name. As per the conversation in the video, the forefathers of the shop’s owner used to live in Karachi before partition which is currently located in Pakistan. They moved to India after partition and named their shop as Karachi Sweets in memory of their former homeland.

Fadnavis says attacking and abusing Hindus has become a mark of being secular

The BJP leader also commented on the raging controversy of ‘Love Jihad’. When asked about Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accusing the BJP of ‘manufacturing’ the term Love Jihad and disrupting communal harmony, Fadnavis said that some pseudo secular people believe that attacking and abusing Hindus is secular.

He also added that ‘Love Jihad’ is happening across the country and it is recognised in Kerala as well where BJP was not in power.