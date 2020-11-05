Thursday, November 5, 2020
Family of farmer who had named Shiv Sena MP Omprakash Rajenimbalkar in his suicide note demand justice, seeks action with the same swiftness as Arnab’s arrest

After Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police in a similar abatement to suicide case yesterday, the family of Dilip Dhavale today demanded justice and similar 'swift action' action against the Shiv Sena MP.

Sugarcane farmer named Shive Sena leader in suicide note
Deceased farmer Dilip Dhavale (Source: loksatta) and Shiv Sena leader Omraje Nimbalkar (Source: India Today)
The family of a farmer named Dilip Dhavale, who had committed suicide in 2019 after naming Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad Omprakash Raje Nambalkar, is still waiting for justice. Dhavale, who was from Kasbe Tadwale village in Osmanabad had left two suicide notes, one addressed to the Inspector of Dhoki police station and the other addressed to ‘voters’. In the suicide note addressed to voters, Dhavale had accused Nambalkar and Vijay Dandnaik, the chairman of the Vasantdada Cooperative Bank, of mortgaging his land and availing a loan for the now-defunct Terna Cooperative Sugar Mill. He wrote that his land was auctioned thrice after the mill failed to repay the loan on time. He said that he took the extreme step due to humiliation and drought in the region.

After Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai police in a similar abatement to suicide case yesterday, the family of Dilip Dhavale today demanded justice and similar ‘swift action’ action against the Shiv Sena MP.

Holding a press conference in Osmanabad today, the Dhavale family expressed anger on the delayed investigation in Dhavale’s death. Dilip Dhavale’s wife Vandana Dhavale said that during the Lok Sabha elections Uddhav Thackeray had promised to provide them justice. She said that her husband Dilip Dhawale committed suicide by hanging himself due to financial fraud and the resulting humiliation. Dhawale’s family said that the case was registered five months after the incident and a year has passed since the crime was registered and yet the police have not filed a charge sheet in the court.

Dhawale’s brother Raj and son Deepak expressed displeasure over the working of the police and demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get justice done in the matter. His family said that they would visit Mumbai in the next two days to meet the Chief Minister and brief him on the plight caused to them by Nambalkar. Expressing hope on the CM, Dhavale’s family said that the Chief Minister took immediate action after hearing the grievances of the Naik family in the abetment to suicide case against Arnab Goswami, and they hope that he will take similar action in their case also.

Nambalkar had denied all the allegations against him terming them as politically motivated, He said that he was neither on the board of the sugar factory nor on the body of the bank. He put the entire blame on the bank.

