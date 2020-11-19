Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News Reports I&B ministry calls Sudarshan News’ “UPSC Jihad” program ‘not in good taste’ but allows...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

I&B ministry calls Sudarshan News’ “UPSC Jihad” program ‘not in good taste’ but allows to air remaining episodes with changes

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Sudarshan TV to broadcast remaining four episodes after moderating it in accordance with the Programme Code.

OpIndia Staff
4

Ahead of hearing on Sudarshan News’ program “Bindas Bol – UPSC Jihad” case in Supreme Court, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has submitted an affidavit in the apex court calling the program “not in good taste.” The ministry has however allowed the News Channel to broadcast remaining four episodes but after moderating it in accordance with the Programme Code.

Sudarshan TV needs to be cautious in future

In its affidavit, the ministry has said that the news channel has to be cautious about its content in the future. “After examining all the facts and circumstances of the case and balancing the fundamental rights of the broadcaster, hereby “CAUTIONS” Sudarshan TV Channel Ltd. to be careful in the future. It is further directed that if any violation of the Programme Code is found in future, stricter penal action would be taken.”

The ministry has asked the channel to moderate the show in a way that there is no violation of the Programme Code. It should not contain an attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups which promote communal attitudes. The ministry asked the channel to remove anything that is obscene, defamatory, false, and suggestive from the show.

Earlier, the ministry had sent the channel a notice over complaints of violation of the Programme Code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act. The decision of the ministry is subject to the decision of Supreme Court which will hear the case today. A bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud will continue the hearing.

The case against Sudarshan TV over program “UPSC Jihad”

In September, Sudarshan TV broadcasted a few episodes of its program “Bindas Bol” where it alleged there are groups that are training Muslim youth to take up civil services. Calling it “UPSC Jihad” the channel showed many pieces of evidence to strengthen the claim. The program was seen as a threat by some Muslim organisations and a case against the channel was filed to restrict the channel from broadcasting remaining episodes.

During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud had said that those who do not like the show could switch off the TV. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was asked to examine if there was a violation of the Programme Code. During the hearing, Sudarshan TV presented shows by news channels like NDTV where Hindus were shown in a bad light.

OpIndia’s intervention in the case

On 21st September, OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court to become a party in the case. “Given the conspectus of issues which have arisen for consideration before this Hon’ble Court and the manifest implications of the outcome on free speech advocates and in particular on organizations which disseminate content for public consumption, it is humbly submitted that the Applicants have the requisite locus to be arrayed as parties to the proceedings to put forth their position on the said issues,” their application read.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.

Fact-check: Did a Congress leader elope with the wife of another Congress leader. Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The case is from Bhawar Kuan area of ​​Indore, where a Congress leader's wife had gone missing along with her two children

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

I&B ministry calls Sudarshan News’ “UPSC Jihad” program ‘not in good taste’ but allows to air remaining episodes with changes

OpIndia Staff -
I&B ministry allows Sudarshan TV to broadcast remaining episodes of 'UPSC Jihad' after moderating it as per Programme Code.
Read more
News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more
News Reports

Amid rising coronavirus cases, UAE stops issuing visa to visitors from Pakistan, Turkey, 10 other countries

OpIndia Staff -
Amit rising Coronavirus cases, UAE has temporarily suspended issuing visas to Pakistan, Turkey and 10 other nations.
Read more
Crime

Another case of Grooming Jihad? 19-year-old Aman Khan kidnaps 13-year-old child in front of her mother, arrested

Anurag -
Aman had kidnapped the girl and fled in an auto while the mother of the girl ran after him.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
Crime

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.
Read more
News Reports

US woman removed from American Airlines flight for harassing fellow passenger and violating safety norms, plays Muslim card

OpIndia Staff -
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh had confronted a 'white man' who was allowed to go ahead of her in a line because he was 'pre-check' and did not need to remove shoes for security check.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Dalit woman auto-driver says she plans to convert to Islam alleging caste discrimination by the CPM government in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
Dalit woman Chitra Lekha said that he struggled alone against the CPM for 20 years and she could not continue any longer
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,256FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com