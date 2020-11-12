Thursday, November 12, 2020
Home News Reports Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

The Shiv Sena-led government's reluctance to pay salaries to its employees comes at the backdrop of recent reports that BMC had paid Rs.82.5 lakh in legal charges to a senior lawyer for representing the municipal body in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition.

OpIndia Staff
116

The All Food and Drugs Licence Holders Foundation (AFDLHF), which supplies medicines to civic hospitals and medical colleges in Maharashtra, has called a hunger strike against the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Thursday over non-payment of dues worth Rs 206 crores.

According to the reports, the critical medicine suppliers have decided to stage a protest against Maharashtra government alleging that despite regularly supplying medicines to civic hospitals and medical colleges, the procurement cell of Haffkine Institute, Mumbai has not released dues over the past seven months.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the AFDLHF has stated that they did not have money to pay staffers their salaries during the festival season.

“Due to the non-receipt of the payments, our members’ financial condition got disturbed. We don’t have the funds to pay salaries to staff/workers. We don’t even have money to buy raw materials,” letter written by AFDLHF to Chief Minister’s office reads.

The Maharashtra government rules allow only Haffkine Institute to procure medicines all across Maharashtra. The institute selects a vendor, who supply medicines to civic and government-run hospitals, medical colleges, dispensaries among others. The vendors have now claimed they have not received their pending money since May despite submitting bills to the institute.

No money to pay school fees or celebrate Diwali, says vendors

According to AFDLHF, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has to pay a total pending amount of Rs 93 crore, while Maharashtra’s Directorate of Health Service (DHS) has to pay the remaining Rs 113 crore.

Abhay Pandey, president of AFDLHF, said DHS has released our money but the institute has no dispersed it to vendors. “We get blacklisted if we delay the supply of medicines to hospitals, but what about our sufferings? We have sent several letters to the authority but no one has paid any heed,” Pandey asked.

“People are lighting up their houses for Diwali, but we don’t even have the money to pay school fees of my children,” said another vendor.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Medical Education and Drugs Department, Saurabh Vijay, said that he was not aware of the situation right now but will look into it.

These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government’s reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.

Maha govt employees ending lives over non-payment of bills

Just a few days back, two employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had committed suicide over the issue of non-payment of dues, reduction in salaries and irregularities. Manoj Chaudhary, a Jalgaon ST bus conductor had ended his life by hanging himself. In his suicide note, he had blamed the ST corporation and Thackeray government for the non-payment and reduction in salary for the last several months.

Similarly, another ST employee, Pandarang Gadde had committed suicide over the issue non-payment of salaries from the last four months by the Maharashtra government. Earlier in August, an ST employee of the Maharashtra government had committed suicide for over non-payment of salary for over two months. Amol Mali, the ST worker, after being in depression for not receiving his salary for the period of the last two months, had decided to end his life.

Doctors and nurses from other states were deferred payment by Maharashtra government

It is also pertinent to note that not just ST employees and workers but the frontline forces of doctors and nurses battling the coronavirus pandemic were also not paid their dues by the Maharashtra government.

In July this year, several doctors and nurses from Kerala, who had come to Mumbai at the Maharashtra state government’s bidding to fight the coronavirus spread in the city, had gone back to their state as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) failed in paying them their salaries.

Even as the Maharashtra government is busy in carrying out a witch-hunt against its critics who have dared to raise their voices against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, the concerns of the common man, especially the government employees have fallen on deaf ears, forcing them to take drastic steps.

The Shiv Sena-led government’s reluctance to pay salaries to its employees comes at the backdrop of recent reports that BMC had paid Rs.82.5 lakh in legal charges to a senior lawyer for representing the municipal body in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition.

Shockingly, the Uddhav Thackeray government has shown unusual alacrity in spending state exchequer to push his vendetta against his dissidents, however, it has failed to address the concerns of the government employees who are now facing a crisis because of the Uddhav Thackeray’s misplaced priorities.

Maharashtra government sanctions the purchase of luxury vehicles for its ministers, spends money on PR

Just recently, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had not shied away from authorising the purchase of vehicles for its ministers. The approval from the Uddhav Thackeray government came at a time when the Maharashtra Treasury was in a bad shape in the wake of coronavirus induced lockdown in the state.

The Maharashtra government, disregarding the acute financial crisis suffered by thousands of government employees, had sanctioned the purchase of 6 new luxury vehicles for their ministers.

It is also important to mention that amidst the coronavirus pandemic that had severely had the state in its grip, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had floated an e-tender, inviting private advertising agencies to apply for managing the PR of the Chief Minister and the Government of Maharashtra. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Politics Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
Opinions

SC Bar Association President writes letter ‘condemning’ ‘urgent hearing’ for Arnab Goswami: How it’s hypocritical and a product of Dave’s ideology

OpIndia Staff -
President of Supreme Court Bar Association, Dushyant Dave, has written a letter to the Secretary-General SC strongly protesting hearing granted to Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

‘Not eyeing power in Maharashtra, this govt will fall on its own’: What Devendra Fadnavis said about Bihar, its impact on West Bengal and...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders believe that the Maharashtra government won't last long and fall on its own soon.
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

Muslim man voted for Tejashwi, his wife voted for Modi: Viral video shows how women voted in record number to ensure NDA victory in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman said that she wanted Modi to win in Bihar because he was a nice person and he had done good work for people.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
News Reports

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.
Read more
News Reports

A large number of people gather outside Taloja Jail to welcome Arnab Goswami, light diyas on the street

OpIndia Staff -
To control the crowd in front of Taloja Jail, police had to deploy extra forces, so that the traffic movement on the road is not disrupted.
Read more
News Reports

“MGB would have lost regardless of AIMIM candidates”: Asaduddin Owaisi punctures Congress’ “vote katua” allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On the seats whered AIMIM contested and NDA won, the margin of victory is more than AIMIN votes, which shows they didn't effect MGB
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
480,506FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com