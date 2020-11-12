Thursday, November 12, 2020
Home News Reports Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani steps in to represent Sameet Thakker
News Reports
Updated:

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani steps in to represent Sameet Thakker

It has been confirmed by OpIndia that senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani is taking up Thakkar's case against the Uddhav Thackeray government.

OpIndia Staff
Mahesh Jethmalani to represent Sameet Thakkar
Mahesh Jethmalani will represent Sameet Thakkar (Image: Star unfolded)
540

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani will represent Sameet Thakkar, who is currently lodged in jail for criticising the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government through his social media posts. Thakkar is a victim of the witch-hunt by the Maharashtra government. He has been arrested three times in three weeks under different cases by the Mumbai Police.

It has been confirmed by OpIndia that senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani is taking up Thakkar’s case against the Uddhav Thackeray government.

The cases against Sameet Thakkar

Two FIRs were registered against Sameet Thakkar in Nagpur and at VP Road police station in Mumbai on July 2 for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Nitin Raut. Thakkar filed a petition in Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest and quashing of FIRs against him. On 1st October, the court granted him protection from arrest and ordered him to cooperate in the investigation.

Another FIR was registered against him and eight others with BKC Cyber police by Shiv Sena’s legal consultant Advocate Dharmendra Mishra on August 5, 2020, for allegedly posting against Aditya Thackeray, alleging that he was linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Thakkar is currently facing three FIRs filed with Nagpur police, VP Road police, and BKC cyber police in relation to the comments posted by him.

Thakkar was first arrested on October 24 by Nagpur Sitabuldi police. He spent nine days in custody. On November 2, he was re-arrested by the VP Road police from court premises after a Nagpur court granted him bail. On November 10, he was arrested by BKC police after he was granted bail on November 9 in relation to the FIR lodged with VP Road police. He was sent to police custody till November 13, but as the courts will be closed till November 15, he can request bail only on or after November 16.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Here are the 12 measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package

OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamana announced 12 new measures under the new Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Opinions

NDA win was a feminist victory — but liberals were left praising a privileged man

Abhishek Banerjee -
On the face of it, the Bihar elections were closely contested, but was it as closely contested as the media would like us to believe? If not, why?
Read more

Unable to control pollution in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal goes to save the environment in Goa, gets his facts completely wrong: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Goa CM Pramod Sawant said Arvind Kejriwal has expertise in creating centre-state rift, and he will not follow his advice

‘Rights cannot be claimed by depriving others of freedom’: Editor who hailed Arnab’s arrest in the dock, HC refuses to quash FIR against her

Media OpIndia Staff -
Ironically, Patricia Mukhim, who is currently in the dock for making an 'objectionable' post on Facebook, had refused to condemn Maharashtra government's witch-hunt against Arnab Goswami

‘The game has just begun’: Republic media to launch regional channels in next one year, go global in 16 months, declares Arnab Goswami

Media OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational announcement, Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami said that he has plans to launch Republic channels in every language

Congress faces political ruin: Media durbaris still seeing ‘rays of hope’ in the debris

Opinions Sanghamitra -
The results of the recent bypolls in Gujarat, MP, UP and assembly elections in Bihar affirm that the Congress is facing a political ruin, but the media still keeps painting a rosy picture.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao’s bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, next hearing on November 17

OpIndia Staff -
Varavara Rao was arrested in 2018 in relation to Bhima Koregaon case which is being investigated by the NIA.
Read more
News Reports

Here are the 12 measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman under Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package

OpIndia Staff -
The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamana announced 12 new measures under the new Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 stimulus package to boost the Indian economy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

TN varsity removes Arundhati Roy’s anti-India book from syllabus after ABVP opposes inclusion in syllabus: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli decided to withdraw a book authored by Arundhati Roy
Read more
News Reports

‘Will shoot you, bow down to us if you want to live in Mewat’: Faisal and Parveen warn Hindu youth against following Hindu rituals...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
"Mewat mein rehana hain toh humare hisaab see rehna hoga", the Hindu youth alleges he has been living under constant threat
Read more
News Reports

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani steps in to represent Sameet Thakker

OpIndia Staff -
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani to represent Sameet Thakkar against Maharashtra government.
Read more
News Reports

Attorney General KK Venugopal grants consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai-based lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee had sought Attorney General’s permission to initiate contempt case against Kunal Kamra
Read more
News Reports

NCP used Swami Vivekananda when they wanted to justify beef-eating, now protesting against his statue in JNU

OpIndia Staff -
Along with JNUSU, NCP has also opposed the installation of the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the JNU campus, calling it a waste of money.
Read more
News Reports

The witch-hunt against Sameet Thakkar by the Maharashtra govt and the 3 arrests in 3 weeks: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Samert Thakkar had allegedly called Aaditya Thackeray as ‘Mohammad Azam Shah of Maharashtra, aka baby penguin.
Read more
Opinions

NDA win was a feminist victory — but liberals were left praising a privileged man

Abhishek Banerjee -
On the face of it, the Bihar elections were closely contested, but was it as closely contested as the media would like us to believe? If not, why?
Read more
News Reports

‘Order from Uddhav Thackeray is final’: BJP’s Nilesh Rane makes a stunning charge, shares audio of Shiv Sena leader threatening contractor

OpIndia Staff -
Nilesh Rane, sharing the audio wrote, “Shiv Sena is working to recover money by threatening the contractors of the same highway that they had once strongly objected to."
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
480,958FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com