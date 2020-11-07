Saturday, November 7, 2020
Niira Radia, who used to fix government ministries during Congress regime, booked for loan embezzlement to the tune of Rs 300 crores: Read details

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered Niira Radia, her sister Karuna Menon and accomplices SK Narula and Yateesh Wahal in a loan embezzlement case

Niira Radia booked in loan embezzlement case
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered Niira Radia, her sister Karuna Menon and accomplices SK Narula and Yateesh Wahal in a loan embezzlement case, India Today has reported. They have been accused of siphoning, embezzlement and forgery involving a bank loan in the excess of Rs. 300 crore. The loan was taken for two hospital projects, Primamed Hospital in Gurugram and Vimhans Hospital in Delhi.

A complaint was filed in the matter by Delhi-based orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rajeev K Sharma. He had played a key role in the establishment of the 417-bed Primamed Hospital in Gurugram and the 90-bed Vimhans Hospital in south Delhi. Sharma alleged that Niira Radia and others embezzled Rs. 312.50 through fictitious bank accounts in the name of well-known contractors.

Sharma further alleged that loan and equity money to the tune of Rs. 400 crores have been siphoned off while the condition of the Primamed Hospital has deteriorated. He called it an act of “brazen cheating” and claimed there is enough evidence to hold Niira Radia guilty. She is currently running two other hospitals, one in Mathura and another in Agra, both of which have been in the news for nonpayment of salaries and dues of Rs. 100 crores to vendors in addition to statutory dues.

The Radia Tapes scandal

Corporate-lobbyist Niira Radia shot to infamy over the Radia Tapes scandal which revealed a nexus between lobbyists and politicians. The scandal acquainted the country with how the narrative is set, Cabinet berths negotiated, the disgraceful nexus between journalists and politicians and the political impunity to brush aside the scam. Some of those who have had central roles in these tapes have suddenly disappeared from the face of Earth. Others who were in the thick of the controversy have rubbished the tapes as doctored and extenuated themselves from any wrongdoing.

