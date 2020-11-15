Sunday, November 15, 2020
Assam: Two brothers attempt to sacrifice their five children to find buried treasure, Jamiul and Sariful caught by alert locals

One occultist and one woman who had claimed to have possessed by Goddess Kali had advised Jamiul and Sariful to sacrifice their children to find hidden gold

In a horrific incident, two brothers in Assam had attempted to sacrifice their five children to get hidden treasure. Jamiul Hussain, his brother Sariful Hussain and one Ayesha Begum had prepared to kill the five children at 12 midnight on Saturday, but alert people in the area rescued the children at the last moment, and also caught the culprits.

The incident happened in Bambari in Dimou Mukh area in Sivsagar district in Assam, where one occultist and one woman who had claimed to be possessed by Goddess Kali had advised Jamiul and Sariful to sacrifice their children to find hidden gold and other treasure buried in the ground, and also to remove the problems faced by the family. Accordingly, five sons of Jamiul and Sariful were readied to be sacrificed by their own fathers.

The children were tied to a mango tree in the backyard of Jamiul’s house, and they were to be sacrificed on the midnight during Kali puja. But movements of the brothers in the past few days had created suspicion among the locals, and they were monitoring their activities. On Saturday midnight, they observed that the children were tied to the mango tree, and they were crying. Seeing this, they immediately informed the police. The locals also caught their fathers and later handed over them to the police, along with the woman who was an associate in the attempted crime.

The police rescued the children with the help of locals and brought them to the police station. Police also arrested Jamiul Hussain, Sariful Hussain and Ayesha Begum. Police officials have said that they are interrogating the accused, and an FIR will be lodged soon. They added that although locals have accused that it was an attempted human sacrifice, they are yet to probe the incident on that angle. Police found the children tied to the tree, but didn’t find any other material on the spot.

According to locals, when they questioned the fathers about the incident, they confessed that the children were to be sacrificed, but they were not going to do it themselves. They said that someone else was coming to do the same. It is also has been learned that the five children were kept locked in a room for the last several days, in preparation of their sacrifice. Jamiul has also named one occultist from nearby Moran, who had advised them to sacrifice their children.

