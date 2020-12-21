Monday, December 21, 2020
Karnataka: Andhra Pradesh farmer gets an all-time high price for his produce in Asia’s biggest chilli market in Byadagi

A humble farmer named Gulleppa hailing from Avuladatta village in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh sold his produce at this record price to one Kishor and Company.

OpIndia Staff
Farmer from Andhra Pradesh gets all-time high price for his chilli produce (source: TOI)
In the first, a farmer from Andhra Pradesh has managed to bag Rs 36,999 per quintal for his Dabbi variety chilli produce in Asia’s largest chilli market in Karnataka’s Byadagi town Thursday, making it the highest ever price received for the produce, reports TOI.

A humble farmer named Gulleppa hailing from Avuladatta village in Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh sold his produce at this record price to one Kishor and Company.

“It’s the first time I’m at the Byadagi chilli market to sell my produce and never expected this price. Last year, I sold my produce at Guntur market but didn’t get a good rate. I had invested Rs 10,500 per quintal for producing and harvesting,” said Gulleppa.

Prior to this, the same variety of chilli was sold at Rs 35,555 per quintal last week. This was, until now, the highest-priced bagged by any farmer for this particular variety of chilli. The same variety was sold at Rs 33,333 per quintal in 2019.

According to a report by TOI, the trade for the Dabbi variety chilli began last month in Karnataka’s Byadagi town. However, it did not pick up due to the gram panchayat polls. On Thursday when 60,957 bags of chilli arrived at the market, the Andhra Pradesh farmer managed to sell his produce at an all-time high rate.

Byadagi chilli has the second largest turnover among all chilli varieties of India

Byadagi chilli is a famous variety of chilli mainly grown in Karnataka. It is named after the town of Byadagi which is located in the Haveri district of Karnataka. The business involving Byadagi chillis has the second largest turnover among all chilli varieties of India with the annual sales of about Rs. 3 billion. This market attracts traders from all over Karnataka and from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Byadagi chillies come in two types: dabbi and kaddi. Byadagi dabbi, which is small and plump, is more popular for its colour, flavour and taste. Though it has more seeds, it is less spicy compared to the kaddi variety. This variety is best suited for masala preparation and oleoresin extraction. Many established food companies prefer this variety for their products. Among cosmetic products, it is mainly used in nail polish and lipstick.

News Reports

