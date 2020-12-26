Monday, December 28, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi HC issues summons to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production over allegations of copyright infringement...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi HC issues summons to Karan Johar’s Dharma Production over allegations of copyright infringement in movie Gunjan Saxena

ISRA has alleged that in the movie Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, performances of its members in songs 'Ae Ji O Ji' from 'Ram Lakhan', 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' from 'Khalnayak' and 'Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye' from Johar's own movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' were exploited

OpIndia Staff
Delhi High summons Dharma Production
Poster of movie Gunjan Saxena, Karan Johar ( via inuth)
506

After being accused of misrepresenting the Indian Air Force, the movie ‘Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl’ has faced another challenge now. The makers of the movie have now accused of copyright infringement by using three old Bollywood songs in the movie. Summons have been issued to filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions by Delhi High Court in a suit filed by Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) seeking royalty for the commercial exploitation of their performance in the movie based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

ISRA alleged Dharma Productions commercially utilised performances of its members

ISRA has alleged that in the movie Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl, Karan Johar’s production house had commercially utilised three performances of its members in three songs viz. ‘Ae Ji O Ji’ from the movie ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ from ‘Khalnayak’ and ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ from Johar’s own movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. ISRA had sought the enforcement of its performers’ rights under sections 38 and 38 B of the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2012. The Singers’ Association claimed that all the performances of its members were originally part of the said cinematograph films. It stated that the tariff for the performers’ rights was fixed and the defendant was bound to deposit it before the Court pending the final decision.

Dharma Productions said no claim arose as the performances were not live

Johar’s production house rejected ISRA’s claim saying that studio performances are not live performances and therefore these not qualify for payment of royalty. Dharma Productions said that the license for the songs in question had been taken from the labels concerned. In view of precedents, the court noted that the definition of ‘performer’ under section 2(qq) of the Copyright Act included a singer and the performer’s right meant any visual or acoustic presentation made live by one or more performers. The court said that every performance has to be live whether before an audience or in a studio and the issue of performers’ right raised by ISRA was seriously triable.

Therefore, the court deferred the order on payment of deposit till the next date of hearing and asked the parties to complete their pleadings till then. “Considering the fact that the rival contentions and the underlying agreements are yet to be considered by this Court, this Court, at this stage, is deferring passing any order/directions to the defendant to deposit the amount till the next date of hearing before which date parties will complete their pleadings”, the court said. The next hearing of the matter will be on March 12 next year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Don’t marry Mushrik till they embrace Islam, believers superior to idolators: Zakir Naik rants to a Hindu woman who converted

OpIndia Staff -
In a video released earlier this month, Zakir Naik was seen preaching Islamic supremacism and deriding Hindus
Read more
Politics

Day after Sanjay Raut gives a call to strengthen UPA, Congress shows him Shiv Sena’s place

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exhorted UPA parties to come together against Modi govt, Congress snubbed the Shiv Sena
Read more

Is Sourav Ganguly joining BJP? Here is the cryptic answer he gave when asked by media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had stated, "Successful people such as Sourav Ganguly must join politics."

Congress will lose Rae Bareli in 2024 just like they lost Amethi, challenges Union Minister Smriti Irani

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Union Minister Smriti Irani was on a three-day visit to her parliamentary constituency, Amethi, when she warned Congress of a similar fate awaiting the party in Rae Bareli in 2024

From ‘water metro’ to ‘lite metro’ PM Modi charts out future of public transport as he flags off India’s first-ever driverless metro in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The driverless trains would be equipped with several advanced features such as better regeneration of energy during braking, energy-efficient subsystems like LED lighting and air conditioning systems

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Saradha Scam: CBI says salaries for private TV channel were paid from CM’s relief fund, points fingers at Mamata govt

OpIndia Staff -
CBI says WB CM's Relief Fund was used to pay salaries to Tara TV employees for 23 months.
Read more
Media

The Hindu journalist accused of publishing fake news because his wife was not given insurance business: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Sanchaita Gajapati has alleged that The Hindu journalist has engaged in biased reporting against MANSAS Trust.
Read more
News Reports

Don’t marry Mushrik till they embrace Islam, believers superior to idolators: Zakir Naik rants to a Hindu woman who converted

OpIndia Staff -
In a video released earlier this month, Zakir Naik was seen preaching Islamic supremacism and deriding Hindus
Read more
Politics

As Rahul Gandhi flies off to Italy, BKU leader laments, says ‘he never visited us’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of New Years' Eve, Rahul Gandhi has left the storm he created in India by lying about the farm laws and has flown to Italy
Read more
Politics

Senior Youth Congress leader celebrates protesters attacking Jio towers in Punjab, incites similar attacks across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Srivatsa, national campaign in-charge of Youth Congress, celebrated 'farmers' cutting off power supply to Jio towers.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: Hyat Ali and 5 others arrested for lynching a 30-year-old Saijad Khan over suspicion of being a cellphone thief

OpIndia Staff -
Sajjad Khan died two hours after he was tied to a pole and brutally lynched by the accused over suspicion of stealing their mobile phones
Read more
Cricket

Pakistanis suffer a meltdown after Indian cricket team bags ICC awards

OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, not a single Pakistani player featured in any of the ICC teams of the decade or won any awards, be it for tests, T20s or ODIs.
Read more
News Reports

With COVID protocols in place, Haridwar Kumbh Mela shortened to 48 days in 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Kumbh 2021 to be celebrated amid Covid-19 restrictions for 48 days instead of the usual three and half months .
Read more
Politics

Day after Sanjay Raut gives a call to strengthen UPA, Congress shows him Shiv Sena’s place

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut exhorted UPA parties to come together against Modi govt, Congress snubbed the Shiv Sena
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Airport employee dismissed from job for criticising CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Ramesh had hailed the Supreme Court's recent decision over the Padmanabhaswamy Temple and had criticised the state government led by Vijayan.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com