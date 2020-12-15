Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced that a nation-wide Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign will be launched soon. As per reports, the campaign will begin on January 15. The campaign aims to invite people to contribute to the construction of Bhavya and Divya Ram Mandir. The trust said that they would inform people about the historical significance of the Janmabhoomi Movement.

The trust further said that just as crores of Shri Ram Bhakts contributed to the mukti of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi, “the Mandir shall also be built with the voluntary contribution of crores of Shri Rambhakts.”

During the nation-wide campaign, the photos of the proposed new model of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir will reach the households of crores of Ram Bhakts. The trust has invited voluntary donations against which Rs.10, Rs.100, and Rs.1000 coupons will be available.

The campaign will begin on Makar Sakranti

On Makar Sakranti, i.e. January 15, the campaign will begin, continuing till Magh Purnima. The trust has also requested Ram Bhakts to devote their time to the historic campaign. The trust is aiming to reach the remotest corners of the country. West Bengal and Seven North-Eastern states will be prioritized along with Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Rann of Kutch.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said in a statement that the trust wants to tell the present generation of the country about Ram Mandir and the history associated with it. “We will try to reach out to at least half of the country’s population in this campaign,” he added. As per reports, frontal organizations of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), including Vishva Hindu Parishad, will play a prominent role in the campaign.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee announced

On December 14, the Ram Mandir Trust had announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir Construction Committee under the supervision of the chairmanship of Shri Nripendra Mishra. The objective is to construct the Temple with the highest quality and longevity, considering the various geo-technical suggestions.

The objective is to construct the Temple with the highest quality and longevity taking into accounts the various geo-technical suggestions. The committee will study all suggestions and proposals and will come up with a detailed plan regarding construction. — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) December 14, 2020

Bhavya Ram Mandir will be ready in two years

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India allowed the construction of Ram Mandir and put an end to the decades-old land dispute. On August 5, Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram Mandir was commenced in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and saints. As of now, testing work of the foundation pillars of the Mandir is going on under the supervision of L&T.