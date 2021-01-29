Friday, January 29, 2021
Alka Lamba falsely blames BJP worker for mowing down women protestors with a tractor on Republic day. Read details

Contrary to the claims of Alka Lamba, there is no credible source to claim that the accused who killed the two protesting women and injured three others at a tractor rally during farmer protests ran over a group of women in Amritsar.

Alka Lamba spreads fake news about Amritsar tractor accident
Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday resorted to peddling blatant fake news pertaining to an tragic incident that killed two women and injured three in Amritsar during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader Alka Lamba claimed that a BJP activist had run over his tractor the elderly women who were reaching to participate in the farmers’ rally. Calling it a gross misery, Alka Lamba put out misinformation accusing BJP of killing protestors and asked the media whether they would pose questions to the BJP leaders.

Contrary to the claims of Alka Lamba, there is no credible source to claim that the accused who killed the two protesting women and injured three others at a tractor rally during farmer protests ran over a group of women in Amritsar is a member of BJP. The accused identified as Makkhan Windy, a resident of Sukh Putra Gulzar Singh, had participated in the rally against the farm laws passed by the Modi government and it is unlikely that the tractor driver belonged to the BJP.

The incident:

On Tuesday, two protesting women died on the spot and three others were seriously injured after a tractor participating in the tractor rally during farmer protests ran over a group of women in Amritsar.

A group of farmers had organized a tractor rally in Vallah in Amritsar in Punjab on Republic Day to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government. As the protesting farmers took out a rally, one of the tractors participating in the protests lost its control and mowed down the women protestors present at the spot.

According to an eye witness, a tractor pulling a water tanker ran over a group of women who were on their way to join the sit-in supporting the farmers’ interests after paying obeisance in Gurudwara.

The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. In the shocking video, it can be seen how the tractor driver ran over the women protestors. He did not stop the tractor even as it trampled down the women protestors, who fought to save their lives.

The police said that the protestor who ran over the women did not know how to drive a tractor. The driver did not have any license to drive the tractor but participated in protests, the police added. It is not conclusive or proved that the driver has any connections with the BJP.

In a hurry to target the BJP, Alka Lamba resorted to peddle fake news claiming that it was some BJP member who was responsible for the tragic death of two women in Amritsar on Sunday. However, she failed to provide any evidence to back her claim.

