On January 19, Trinamool Congress leader and former state transport minister Madan Mitra issued an open threat of Bharatiya Janata Party and said, “Those from BJP listen, ‘doodh maango to kheer denge, agar Bengal maango toh chiir denge’ (if you ask for milk, we will give you kheer, But if you ask for Bengal, we will rip you off).” Mitra was addressing a public rally in Howrah.

Mitra further added that if Mamata Banerjee does not win by a margin of one lakh votes in upcoming Assembly elections from the Nandigram seat, he will slit his wrist. Recently, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that he would leave politics if he fails to defeat Banerjee by a margin of 50,000 votes in Nandigram. Notably, Adhikari has a stronghold in Nandigram. He had won the assembly seat in the last state elections with TMC’s seat. Mitra also warned Adhikari that he should keep his mouth shut.

People will teach TMC a lesson – Dilip Ghosh

On January 20, Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh while replying to the threat issued by Madan Mitra said that such dialogues are not going to serve the purpose. He said, “Who will tear whom? Dialogues won’t serve any purpose. People are so upset with them that all scores will be settled. Law and order situation is in shambles. People want to get rid of this, so they’re coming to us. This made them (TMC) anxious and they are attacking us.”

Massive plan for West Bengal Assembly elections

BJP has planned regular rallies and visits by top leaders for campaigning ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Till the elections, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state every month. Senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is handling the election campaign in WB. BJP has claimed that it will win 200 seats, while TMC claimed that BJP would not be able to cross 99 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Bengal on January 23 to participate in a program on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Recently, the Central Government has announced January 23 as Parakram Diwas.