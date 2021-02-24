Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Updated:

Republic Day violence accused Gangster Lakha Sidhana releases another video after attending farmer rally in Punjab

Lakha Sidhana, who is been on the run ever since violence erupted in Delhi on Jan 26, was yesterday seen at a 'farmers' rally in Punjab's Mehraj

OpIndia Staff
Gangster Lakha Sidhana
60

Hours after openly attending the ‘farmers’ rally held in Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s ancestral village in Bhatinda’s Mehraj on February 23, gangster Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in Republic Day violence case and carries a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, released a new video on Tuesday night.

In the video, Lakha thanked the organisers of the rally in Mehraj village of Bathinda. “Today, you have demonstrated that Punjab youth don’t just talk on Facebook but are also on the road fighting for their rights. They won’t stop until they have won the battle,” Lakha Sidhana said in the video.

The gangster, who is on the run from the Delhi Police, also asked farmer leaders to hold a programme at Delhi borders in the coming days and appealed to the youth to join the protest sites in big numbers.

Extending his support to the farmer unions, Sidhana said, “I want to assure the farmer unions that we are with you. Give us a programme…the government is targeting farmers and has initiated a clampdown against them by issuing notice, releasing photographs. If we do not react now, the police and the government will continue to harass us.”

A stern response has to be given if we really intend to win this, the gangster said while urging the youth to head towards Delhi whenever a call for a protest is given.

Speaking on the allegations of Congress backing the Punjab rally, Sidhana rubbished them, stating that the gathering was not limited to a single party alone but Akali Dal and AAP also came out in support of the Mehraj rally. He alleged that the ‘farmers’ rally at Mehraj was an outcome of the emotions of the people who are fighting for their rights.

Gangster Lakha Sidhana attends ‘farmers’ rally in Punjab’s Mehraj

Gangster Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in connection with the Delhi violence that erupted in the national capital in the wake of the tractor rally on January 26, was yesterday seen at a ‘farmers’ rally held in Bhatinda’s Mehraj, the ancestral town of Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhana also addressed the ‘farmers’ rally at Mehraj before fleeing away on a motorbike.

Lakha Sidhana is a history-sheeter and has several cases registered against him in Punjab. He was jailed many times as well. Most recently, he has been accused of instigating violence at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

