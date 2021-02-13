Sunday, February 14, 2021
Arrested JeM terrorist confesses of conducting recce at the office of NSA Ajit Doval in 2019, sent videos to his Pakistani commander

The JeM terrorist also confessed that he conducted recce of the Samba sector border area in mid 2019, along with Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was arrested by NIA in January last year for his involvement with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

OpIndia Staff
NSA Ajit Doval
NSA Ajit Doval (source: India TV)
A Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist, Hidayat-Ullah Malik, arrested on February 6, has confessed that he had carried out reconnaissance at the office of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and several other locations in 2019 and had shared the video clips with his commander in Pakistan.

During interrogation, Malik also revealed how he had taken a flight from Srinagar to Delhi on May 24, 2019 and recorded a video of Doval’s office including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security detail there. He said that he had passed it on to his Pakistani commander, whom they referred to as Doctor, through WhatsApp.

A senior Jammu police official, privy to the case, confirmed that the security officials recovered video clip of the office of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and several other top locations in the national capital from the phone of an arrested Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist.

Following this input, the security at the office of the NSA has been heightened.

According to reports, Hidayat-Ullah Malik also confessed during his interrogation that he had conducted recce of the Samba sector border area in mid 2019, along with Sameer Ahmad Dar, who was arrested by NIA in January last year for his involvement with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The Jaish operator also disclosed names, code names, and phone numbers of 10 of his contacts in Pakistan, including the handler, the information of which has been passed on to the security agencies.

The dreaded JeM terrorist Hidayat-Ullah Malik, who is a resident of Shopian, was arrested by the security agencies from Anantnag on February 6 and charged under several sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act at the Gangayal police station in Jammu. Malik is the chief of a Jaish front group, Lashkar-e-Mustafa. Police also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Malik joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on July 31, 2019. He worked as an over-ground worker for the Jaish before that. Malik again shifted to Jaish in February 2020 and raised a front group in August that year.

According to Hindustan Times, the JeM terrorist had provided a car (Hyundai Santro) for a suicide attack in May 2020. He also confessed that he and three other Jaish terrorists, namely Irfan Thokar, Umar Mushtaq and Rayees Mustafa, had looted Rs 60 lakh from a Jammu and Kashimir Bank’s cash van in Shopian in November 2020.

