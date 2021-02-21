Bollywod actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

Designer Manish Malhotra announced the good news on his Instagram story today and wrote, “Congratulations, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan”. Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also congratulated the couple.

Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) February 21, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and are already parents to four-year-old son Taimur. Saif Ali Khan also has two other children – daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.