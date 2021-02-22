Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has marked his objection over a question that appeared in the English language examination paper of DAV School Gopalapuram.

In the question, the students were asked to write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper condemning the terrible and violent acts of miscreants who indulged in violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day. It also asked students to suggest a few measures to “thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation.”

Is this an English language examination paper or do we now have exams on ‘How to Write Propaganda’? DAV School Gopalapuram pls clarify…. pic.twitter.com/NPTn40mNUL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 22, 2021

The question read, “The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the Farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag and attacking police personnels, are few of the various illegal offenses committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever. Suggest few measures from your end to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation.”

Reacting to the question, Tharoor alleged that the school is trying to teach students how to write propaganda. He said, “Is this an English language examination paper or do we now have exams on ‘How to Write Propaganda’? DAV School Gopalapuram pls clarify.” It appears that Tharoor believes that condemning violence, in which not only hundreds of police personnel were injured but two flags with Sikh holy symbol were raised on Red Fort at the place that is meant for National Flag, is propaganda.

Shashi Tharoor is not alone

Shashi Tharoor is not the only leader or netizen who has tried to use the question to spread their own propaganda. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and national spokesperson of Akali Dal, said, “What kind of communal hatred DAV School Gopalapuram Chennai is spreading through this paper. Look at the choice of words used. This is sheer propaganda to malign Farmers’ Protest and portray the protestors as violent attackers in minds of children.”

This shameful narration hurts the farmers’ sentiments. We demand an unconditional apology from DAV School Gopalapuram Chennai Management on the same@ANI https://t.co/0yGlXZAIIZ pic.twitter.com/BkRNFleExs — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) February 20, 2021

Interestingly, the question did not mention farmers but miscreants who indulged in violence. Either Sirsa is trying to say farmers were behind the violence, or he is trying to guilt-trip the DAV School administration to fulfil his own agenda. He further added, “This shameful narration hurts the farmers’ sentiments. We demand an unconditional apology from DAV School Gopalapuram Chennai Management on the same.”

The Republic Day Violence

On January 26, 2021, despite a written promise to the Delhi Police that the protestors will follow the guidelines for Tractor Rally, the alleged protestors entered Delhi much before the prescribed time from unauthorised routes. The forceful entry in the national capital that too when Delhi was at high alert due to Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police and security forces had to act quickly to stop the protestors.

The agitated protestors turned violent, which resulted in clashes between police personnel and the protestors. There were visuals where protestors tried to mow down police personnel under tractors, attacked police with swords, batons and one protestor was seen waving a gun.

Amid all the havoc, hundreds of protestors reached Red Fort. They forcefully entered the premises, attacked police personnel, damaged property worth crores and raised two flags with the holy Sikh symbol. As per reports, over 300 police personnel were injured in the riots.

Several FIRs were registered against the rioters and farmer leaders, including Deep Sidhu, Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and others. Cases against media houses, Twitter handles and journalists were also registered for spreading misinformation and fake propaganda.