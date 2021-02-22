Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Shashi Tharoor's sexually suggestive tweet mocking Yoga shows moral decay in Congress

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor's tweet with sexual innuendos insults Yoga
1349

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday posted a suggestive meme filled with innuendos to mock Yoga while trying to criticise Modi government.

The meme was of popular American animated sitcom series The Simpsons where Marge Simpson is shown posing in a ‘Yoga’ pose on all fours and asking her ‘Yoga’ instructor what pose is this called. Her ‘Yoga’ instructor says it is the ‘Indian taxpayer’ pose. Soon, netizens called out his sexually suggestive meme and lack of class while being critical of government.

Netizens also pointed out how his ‘sense of humour’ is sexually explicit. Some even questioned whether showing a woman cartoon character in such sexual position was ‘women empowerment’ as per Congress. Considering the sexual nature of his tweet, some even suggested a title for his new book.

Tharoor’s tweet depicting moral decay in Congress came just weeks after Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg inadvertently tweeted a ‘toolkit’, a ready reckoner on how to participate in ‘farmer protest’ in India against the new farm laws. The toolkit revealed a global conspiracy to defame India. One of the points was to defame ‘Yoga’ and ‘Chai’ on international platforms.

Greta Thunberg Toolkit

Chai was seen as a reference to humble beginnings of PM Modi who used to sell tea at railway station during his younger days. Soon after coming to power, PM Modi proposed International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He had said how Yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world. Since 2015, the International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21st June. The Greta Thunberg toolkit, which was reportedly created and shared widely by Bengaluru-based ‘activist’ Disha Ravi and a lawyer Nikita Jacob for pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation spoke about defaming Yoga and Chai on international platforms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshashi tharoor, shashi tharoor simpsons, shashi tharoor meme, shashi tharoor wife
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.
News Reports

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

‘Pishi Jao’: BJP releases campaign ad featuring widely popular protest song ‘Bella Ciao’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The BJP has released a new campaign ad titled 'Pishi Jao', a Bengali rendition of the popular protest song 'Bella Ciao'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,765FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com