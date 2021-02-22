Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday posted a suggestive meme filled with innuendos to mock Yoga while trying to criticise Modi government.

It’s #NationalYogaDay every day the BJP is in power! pic.twitter.com/SiNfvrS3yL — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 21, 2021

The meme was of popular American animated sitcom series The Simpsons where Marge Simpson is shown posing in a ‘Yoga’ pose on all fours and asking her ‘Yoga’ instructor what pose is this called. Her ‘Yoga’ instructor says it is the ‘Indian taxpayer’ pose. Soon, netizens called out his sexually suggestive meme and lack of class while being critical of government.

wow…what an intellectual MP Trivandrum has, pure class



I can't believe this is the same man who could have become UN Secretary General…thanks Khangrass for that



and to note, it's awesome to watch him rot from within pic.twitter.com/Fhtvc9liQL — parameswaran ॐ (@baburaj08) February 21, 2021

Sharing cartoon of a women in such a pose with a sexual refrence. Too much women empowerment 👏 — Farmer Scar (@YourRishbh) February 21, 2021

Title of his next book:

Perversion: Thy Name is Tharoor



Such is the moral and intellectual bankruptcy of Congress leaders is that they can't even produce a satire without insulting Hinduism. https://t.co/KQb8lItlzV — Ādarśa Jhā (@adarshrjha) February 21, 2021

Netizens also pointed out how his ‘sense of humour’ is sexually explicit.Some even questioned whether showing a woman cartoon character in such sexual position was ‘women empowerment’ as per Congress.Considering the sexual nature of his tweet, some even suggested a title for his new book.

Tharoor’s tweet depicting moral decay in Congress came just weeks after Swedish protestor Greta Thunberg inadvertently tweeted a ‘toolkit’, a ready reckoner on how to participate in ‘farmer protest’ in India against the new farm laws. The toolkit revealed a global conspiracy to defame India. One of the points was to defame ‘Yoga’ and ‘Chai’ on international platforms.

Greta Thunberg Toolkit

Chai was seen as a reference to humble beginnings of PM Modi who used to sell tea at railway station during his younger days. Soon after coming to power, PM Modi proposed International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He had said how Yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world. Since 2015, the International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on 21st June. The Greta Thunberg toolkit, which was reportedly created and shared widely by Bengaluru-based ‘activist’ Disha Ravi and a lawyer Nikita Jacob for pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation spoke about defaming Yoga and Chai on international platforms.