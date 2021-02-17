Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Home News Reports The South American connection to Tagore's armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress...
VarietyCulture and HistoryFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

The South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress to attack Amit Shah: Read details

Tagore's famous armchair was gifted to him by his Argentine admirer and muse Victoria Ocampo. Directed by Pablo Cesar, the movie 'Thinking of Him' attempts to recreate the fascinating Tagore-Ocampo encounters based on real-life incidents.

Jinit Jain
The South American connection to the armchair of Rabindranath Tagore
A screengrab from movie 'Thinking of Him' that captures the platonic relationship shared between Rabindranath Tagore and Victoria Ocampo, the Argentinian writer who gifted him the famous armchair
139

Last week, Congress, in its bid to mount an attack against Amit Shah and in an attempt to tarnish the image of the BJP ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections resorted to lies to allege that the Union Home Minister sat on the hallowed chair of Bengali icon Rabindranath Tagore.

Speaking at Lok Sabha on February 8, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Amit Shah sat on Tagore’s chair and disrespected the poet and revolutionary.

In his address, starting at 21.20. Chowdhury says, “The government belongs to every single one of us. BJP leader Amit Shah and JP Nadda went to Bengal ahead of the state elections. They visited Rabindranath Tagore’s Santiniketan. They claimed he was born there. People are laughing at such erroneous claims. First read where Tagore was born and then visit such places. We are ashamed of this. They are leaders of the ruling party. Our Home Minister Amit Shah goes and sits on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair. Don’t know who asked you to go and sit on Tagore’s chair. This is a grave insult to Rabindranath Tagore. While visiting such places, you should bear in mind the local sensitivities and ethos of the place.”

Claims about Amit Shah sitting on a chair belonging to Rabindranath Tagore instantly went viral on the social media websites, with many users, mostly those sympathetic to the Congress party, enthusiastically disseminating the assertion that Shah sat on Tagore’s chair and disrespected the Bengali cultural icon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah refutes allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished the allegations levelled by Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, stating that charges levelled against him are devoid of facts. A day after Chowdhury accused Shah of sitting on Tagore’s chair and disrespecting the Nobel laureate, the Union Home Minister said in the Lok Sabha that the Congress leader had presented “incorrect information” in the House.

“He isn’t aware of the facts. I am keeping the facts on record. The truth is that Jawaharlal Nehru sat on Rabindranath Tagore’s chair and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had tea on his sofa,” Amit Shah said, along with presenting photographs as evidence in the House.

Even the Vice Chancellor of the Visvabharti University, where Santiniketan is located, shot off a letter to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informing him that his allegations are “patently untrue”.

Source: India Today

In his letter, the vice-chancellor wrote, “You have unfortunately been misinformed, as this is patently untrue. In the past, during their official visits to Uttarayan, a number of dignitaries, including the former Chancellors, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Madam Pratibha Patil, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Madam Shiekh Hasina, among others, have sat in that makeshift seat, which is actually just the edge of a window on which cushions are placed. This fact has been documented in photographs.”

The South American connection to Rabindranath Tagore’s hallowed armchair

There is a South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, which was used by the Congress party to portray BJP and Amit Shah in a bad light ahead of the West Bengal elections. The chair which is currently preserved at Santiniketan was gifted by Tagore’s Argentine admirer, Victoria Ocampo.

In 1924, Tagore was on his way to Peru to attend the centenary celebrations of independence when he had to take a medical rest in Argentina’s Buenos Aires. Victoria came to know about Tagore’s stay and offered to take care of him. She reportedly mortgaged her jewellery to rent a beautiful mansion in San Isidro, a suburb of Buenos Aires, where she housed the Indian literary giant. The 63-year-old Tagore was revitalised by the charming 34-year-old Ocampo during his 58 days of recuperation at Buenos Aires.

When it was time for Tagore to leave, Ocampo gifted him an armchair to take to India from Buenos Aires. But there was one problem—the chair was too big to get into Tagore’s cabin in the ship. However, Ocampo was determined to not give up. Ocampo told the the captain of the ship to break the door of the cabin to accommodate the chair. She also got arranged a two-bed room cabin for Tagore through her contact.

‘Thinking of Him’ movie captures the special bond between Rabindranath Tagore and his Argentine muse Victoria Ocampo

This anecdote was also captured in a movie named ‘Thinking of Him’ which explores Rabindranath Tagore’s relationship with Argentinian feminist, writer and activist Victoria Ocampo.

Directed by Pablo Cesar, the movie attempts to recreate the fascinating Tagore-Ocampo encounters based on real-life incidents. Ocampo was an ardent admirer of Rabindranath Tagore, from whom she reportedly drew a spiritual awakening and literary inspiration. She was familiar with his writings and began to idolise him after she read the French translation of Gitanjali.

In an Argentine Daily, Ocampo later wrote an article titled “The joy of reading Rabindranath Tagore”. She was overawed by his intellect and serenity and felt like a shy child in front of him. She listened to him mostly and remained inhibited in his presence.

For Tagore, Ocampo was a muse for his Purabi poems in which he called her Bijoya (for Victoria) and dedicated the poems to her. The two shared a deeply emotional but platonic bond. Tagore lovingly addressed Ocampo as Bijoya. The two continued to exchange letters till Tagore’s death in 1941.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Aatish Taseer draws inspiration from Yogendra Yadav, ‘Aandolanjeevis’ now go international

Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is rather funny that Aatish Taseer is now trying to be a free trial version of multi-faceted far-left 'protestor' Yogendra Yadav'. Except, he has now taken the game international.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi promises Union Ministry of Fisheries which Modi Govt already delivered in 2019. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Four time Rahul Gandhi revealed he does not know that an union ministry for fisheries was created by the Modi govt in 2019

The South American connection to Tagore’s armchair, lies about which were peddled by Congress to attack Amit Shah: Read details

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah rubbished the allegations levelled by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and stated that he did not sit on Rabindranath Tagore's chair

Amid rumours of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s divorce, her close friend and actor Yash Dasgupta may join BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jahan, who married businessman Nikhil Jain two years back has reportedly been having a rocky marriage.

Khalistani terror group SFJ launches website to support Disha Ravi, Deep Sidhu and others, starts email campaign to ban PM Modi in foreign countries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SFJ has urged its supporters to send emails to foreign ambassadors in India requesting to ban PM Modi from visiting their countries

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga: A US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
News Reports

‘We can literally get UAPA against us’: Explosive WhatsApp chats between Disha Ravi and Greta Thunberg surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Disha Ravi had also tried to conceal details about her acquaintance with accused Nikita Jacob, who has been on the run from law enforcement authorities, as per reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who acted in Sushant Singh’s MS Dhoni biopic commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sandeep Nahar left a note in which he mentioned unhappy marriage and constant marital disputes for deciding to end his life.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
516,923FollowersFollow
23,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com