Watch: Pakistanis battle each other for a piece of cake, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi tries to eat a piece with his mask still on

In a hilarious video shared by Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat, Pakistanis are seen falling over each and fighting for a piece of cake in the presence of the Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Cake fight erupts as foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi inaugurates a road in Multan. pic.twitter.com/gTqeFjUSz7 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) February 8, 2021

Reportedly, the fight over cake erupted when Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in Multan for a road inauguration. After the inauguration ceremony, when it was time to cut the cake, Pakistanis simply could not control themselves and started battling each other for a piece.

The same video was also uploaded on YouTube.

In the video, hungry citizens of Pakistan can also been seen collecting some cake that had fallen on the floor due to the ensuing fight.

Interestingly, alert netizens from India also pointed out that Qureshi had almost joined the battling crowd and hurriedly tried to eat a piece himself with his mask on.

Did he try to eat a piece while wearing mask? 😂 https://t.co/xJY9wBvKMN — Spaminder Bharti (@attomeybharti) February 8, 2021

A closer perusal of the video shows that this claim is, indeed, true.

screen grab from the video

It is entirely possible that Shah Mahmood Qureshi was only hurriedly trying to take a bite of the cake because he knew that hungry Pakistanis could perhaps attack the cake and not leave a piece for him in the end.