Friday, February 26, 2021
‘Lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders one of my best memories’: Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

One of his most famous knocks included a 37-ball century in the IPL against Mumbai Indians that included a boundary of 11 consecutive balls. He is 38 years of age.

OpIndia Staff
Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. With a reputation of being a big hitter of the ball, the batting all-rounder played for the national team for a brief period and won major trophies as well.

Yusuf Pathan said, “The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game. I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. I am sure you will continue to encourage me in future as well.”

“Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under MS Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me. I thank Gautam Gambhir with whom, at KKR, we won the IPL trophy twice. I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career,” he added.

However, he said that his retirement does not mean that his relationship with cricket is over. “Nothing can keep me away from cricket and my passion for the sport will remain the same. I will continue to entertain everyone even in future,” he said.

Yusuf Pathan played 57 ODI matches and 22 T20 internationals. In the IPL, he has played for Rajasthan Royals, the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. One of his most famous knocks included a 37-ball century in the IPL against Mumbai Indians that included a boundary of 11 consecutive balls. He is 38 years of age.

