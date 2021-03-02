Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports Kolkata: 2, including a five-year-old girl, dead and several hospitalised after drinking tap water...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kolkata: 2, including a five-year-old girl, dead and several hospitalised after drinking tap water near CM Mamata’s residence

A 43-year-old person had reportedly passed away on Saturday. Apart from the minor girl who passed away on Tuesday, several other persons have been hospitalised, allegedly due to contaminated water in the Bhaowanipur area of Kolkata.

OpIndia Staff
2 dead, several hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Kolkata
Representational Image (via Hindustan Times)
63

In a tragic incident that happened in South Kolkata’s Bhowanipur area in West Bengal, a 5-year-old girl reportedly died on Tuesday after drinking contaminated water. As per an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the minor girl passed away after she fell sick due to piped drinking water that was contaminated.

Resident drank contaminated water in labour quarters located near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence

According to reports, the incident took place in ward number 73 which is said to be located in the neighbourhood of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Some of the residents of the area had reportedly consumed contaminated water. One person, apart from the minor girl, had passed away after drinking the water while several others fell sick as told by a KMC official. According to the official, 43-year-old Bhubaneswar Das, who was a resident of the labour quarters of the KMC on Sashi Sekhar Bose Row was unwell after he drank the water that was contaminated with sewage. He passed away on Saturday. The death toll rose to two after the death of the minor girl. Another resident of the area, named Ayushi Kumari, was reportedly admitted to a nursing home on Monday after her condition deteriorated.

Repair work of the water reservoir is being undertaken

Ratan Malakar, the ward coordinator, told that the water was contaminated on DL Khan Road. “Any death is unfortunate. We are taking all precautionary measures and necessary repairing has been undertaken. We are supplying drinking water and ORS to the families in the area”, said Malakar. He told that around 15 residents of the ward are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals. Firhad Hakim, the chairman of the KMC board of directors has reportedly sought a report from the departments concerned.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKolkata water, Kolkata death
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kolkata: 2, including a five-year-old girl, dead and several hospitalised after drinking tap water near CM Mamata’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
The incidents of sickness due to contaminated water have been reported from ward number 73, said to be in the neighbourhood of CM Mamata Banerjee, as per reports.
News Reports

Reports that Nita Ambani will be faculty at Banaras Hindu University are fake, Reliance clarifies

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by news agency ANI, the reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting faculty at BHU are fake. She has not received any such invitation.

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Sarkar introduces air-conditioned electric buses in Lucknow, more cities to follow

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the government had said that as many as 350 electric buses will be plying on roads across six cities: Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Jhansi.

Chinese govt, which earlier disappeared Alibaba founder Jack Ma, directs him to dispose of media holdings: Report

World OpIndia Staff -
The development comes months after Alibaba founder Jack Ma went missing for several weeks before making a reappearance.

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
Entertainment

Unintentionally hilarious and high on nonsense: I watched Bombay Begums so you don’t have to

Nirwa Mehta -
More than Bombay Begums, it is more like Chewing Gums: Starts with a lot of promise, ends with disgusting, tasteless, mushy, plasticky stuff.
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,114FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com