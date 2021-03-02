In a tragic incident that happened in South Kolkata’s Bhowanipur area in West Bengal, a 5-year-old girl reportedly died on Tuesday after drinking contaminated water. As per an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the minor girl passed away after she fell sick due to piped drinking water that was contaminated.

Resident drank contaminated water in labour quarters located near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence

According to reports, the incident took place in ward number 73 which is said to be located in the neighbourhood of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Some of the residents of the area had reportedly consumed contaminated water. One person, apart from the minor girl, had passed away after drinking the water while several others fell sick as told by a KMC official. According to the official, 43-year-old Bhubaneswar Das, who was a resident of the labour quarters of the KMC on Sashi Sekhar Bose Row was unwell after he drank the water that was contaminated with sewage. He passed away on Saturday. The death toll rose to two after the death of the minor girl. Another resident of the area, named Ayushi Kumari, was reportedly admitted to a nursing home on Monday after her condition deteriorated.

Repair work of the water reservoir is being undertaken

Ratan Malakar, the ward coordinator, told that the water was contaminated on DL Khan Road. “Any death is unfortunate. We are taking all precautionary measures and necessary repairing has been undertaken. We are supplying drinking water and ORS to the families in the area”, said Malakar. He told that around 15 residents of the ward are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals. Firhad Hakim, the chairman of the KMC board of directors has reportedly sought a report from the departments concerned.