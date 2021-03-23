Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Reports Oxford Prof at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with...
News Reports
Updated:

Oxford Prof at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

Abhijit Sarkar also directly attacked Payal Ghosh herself during this time, sending her a tweet accusing her of being paid off by a political party.

T Waraich
Abhijit Sarkar led Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant
5

Dr. Abhijit Sarkar, the professor who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy today with several old misogynistic tweets resurfacing in light of the recent controversy. The campaign resulted in the resignation of the first female Indian student to be elected as President of the Oxford University Student’s Union

In his misogynistic tweets, Dr. Sarkar targets famous Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut with his weird and vulgar tweets. In a tweet dated January 3, 2021, Sarkar accuses Kangana Ranaut of sending “special pictures” to a fellow actor with whom Ms. Ranaut has publicly feuded with. Sarkar then goes on to accuse Ms. Ranaut of sending the same “special pictures” to the “leader of your political party”.

Understanding Sarkar’s motivation and the context behind this tweet, it is an obvious assertion to make that Sarkar was indirectly accusing Ms. Ranaut of trafficking disrobed pictures of herself, not only to an actor, but also to political figures. However, this highly vulgar tweet can be considered “mild” when compared to another tweet he targeted towards Kangana Ranaut.

In another tweet dated September 22 last year, Sarkar dropped all pretense of decency and decided to target Kangana for a tweet exposing the behavior of big actors towards actresses in Bollywood.

In her tweet, Kangana was showing support to fellow colleague who bravely spoke out against sexual harassment by a Bollywood director. On such a sensitive tweet focusing on the important issue of sexual abuse, Oxford Professor Dr. Abhijit Sarkar smugly sent a shockingly vile and vulgar reply to Ms. Ranaut’s tweet.

Sarkar also directly attacked Payal Ghosh herself during this time, sending her a tweet accusing her of being paid off by a political party. Sarkar held no regards for the feelings of Payal Ghosh, and even if being critical of Ms. Ghosh was somehow justified, Sarkar did not use his scientific mind to question what exactly was wrong with Payal’s story. What Sarkar did was to rely upon his innate misogyny to smear women whom he knows nothing about.

Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter

Dr. Sarkar is also a noted Hinduphobe. He considers the act of eating beef, a very strict religious and cultural prohibition for Hindus, as an act of “progress”. A person who believes that Hindus need to eat beef in order to “progress” forward.

The reference to 1857 is also very interesting, possibly signaling that Dr. Sarkar does not take issue with the cow and pig fat in the use of British muskets, which was one of the primary catalysts for the 1857 War of Independence.

Furthermore, on February 16, he shared a post in Bengali with Goddess Saraswati photo in it and wrote, “I remember when I was a kid I broke several Saraswati idols by thrashing them on the floor. I have been aggressively anti-religion from childhood you see.”

The Rashmi Sawant inident

Rashmi Samant – the woman from Karnataka who had become the first female Indian elect of Oxford University Student’s Union, had to resign her post after being abused, bullied and targeted for being a Hindu and over her views against colonisation.

In a coordinated attack by leftists and the anti-Hindu propagandists, Rashmi Samant’s old social media posts were dredged up, accusing her of being racist, anti-semitic, Islamophobic, transphobic. Her Hindu roots were attacked too.

Even her parents were dragged into it and she was painted as an anti-Muslim just because of her place of residence and faith. Samant was elected to the prestigious post on February 11 and within a week, she had to tender her resignation after facing a barrage of online criticism and abuse.

The controversy erupted after Cherwell, a weekly student newspaper published by Oxford, reported that Rashmi had commented on an image on Instagram of herself in Malaysia with the words “Ching Chang”, a pun involving the Holocaust. In another post, Rashmi had allegedly drawn a comparison between Former Prime Minister of the Cape Colony (present-day South Africa) Cecil Rhodes and Adolf Hitler in a Student Union presidential debate. Bizarrely, Samant was also accused of separating ‘women’ and ‘transwomen’ in a caption.

Besides this, Rashmi was also targeted for being a devout Hindu. One of the faculty members in Oxford – Dr Abhijit Sarkar had even dragged Rashmi’s parents into the controversy, attacking them for having a Lord Shri Ram display picture on their social media accounts while claiming that Rashmi’s student council elections were funded by Prime Minister Modi.

He had even accused Rashmi of being Islamophobic by alleging that she came from coastal Karnataka, which the faculty member termed as “a bastion of Islamophobic far-right forces”.

Following the controversy, netizens from across the world had demanded the dismissal of Hinduphobic faculty Abhijit Sarkar and had trended hashtag #DismissAbhijitSarkar on Twitter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAbhijit Sarkar Rashmi Sawant
T Waraich

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

AAP leader Somnath Bharti taken into custody as Delhi Court sends him to jail for 2 years in AIIMS attack case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Court in January 2021 had found AAP MLA Somnath Bharti guilty in the AIIMS attack case and had awarded him with 2 years imprisonment
News Reports

‘Body remained suspended for an hour until life was ascertained to be extinct’: death certificate of Bhagat Singh surfaces on Shaheed Diwas

OpIndia Staff -
Until 2018, India did not have any traces of the death certificate of Bhagat Singh as it was all lying in Pakistan's custody

‘He was directly involved in the murder’: Maharashtra ATS names Sachin Vaze as the key conspirator in Mansukh Hiren murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS said Sachin Vaze played a crucial role in the murder of Mansukh Hiren, said Maharashtra ATS investigating case

New York bill requires compulsory reaching of Dharmic symbol Swastika as a hate symbol: Here is why Hindus are outraged

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Back in January, New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky introduced a bill in the New York Senate which would mandatorily require schools in the State of New York to teach 'Swastika' as an example of hate symbol

They attacked us after we signed a consent affidavit in police station, attacked our women too: More tales of horror emerge from Sarai Kale...

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
The Sarai Kale Khan incident is a bleak reminder of how rabid Islamists have always posed a threat to communal harmony

‘TRS government is providing voter cards to illegal Rohingyas’: BJP’s Arvind Dharmapuri demands investigation by Central agencies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri said in Lok Sabha that TRS and AIMIM are helping Rohingyas to get Indian documents

Recently Popular

News Reports

Jihad against an innocent Hindu girl transformed chemical engineer Deepak Tyagi into Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati: Here is his life story

OpIndia Staff -
Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati recently penned an article in which he recounted his journey from being Chemical Engineer Deepak Tyagi to the mahant of the Dasna Devi Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra ATS Chief who declared Mansukh Hiren’s death case ‘solved’ is Shiv Sena leader’s son in law

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra ATS and Shiv Sena leader's son-in-law, Shivdeep Lande announced on Facebook that Mansukh Hiren's death case has been solved by the ATS
Read more
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra reveals how a filmmaker wanted her to ‘strip to underwear’ and how she was racially bullied as a teenager

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Chopra in her interview with Oprah Winfrey also said that she has had Christianity, Islam and Hinduism influence her upbringing.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Actress Saayoni Ghosh, TMC candidate from Asansol, forced to run after being harassed by her own party members

OpIndia Staff -
A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep away from her.
Read more
Politics

MP who raised Sachin Vaze case in Lok Sabha says she was threatened by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, he blames her ‘body language’

OpIndia Staff -
Amravati MP Navneet Rana has accused Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant of threatening her in the Lok Sabha lobby.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze ran ‘extortion shop’ inside CIU office at Police Commissioner’s headquarters, collected lakhs from restaurant owners: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Mid-day has cited sources in Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association(AHAR) to allege that Sachin Vaze was extorting money from business owners since December and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's demand was 'over and above' what Vaze was already collecting.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,834FansLike
525,546FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com