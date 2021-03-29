Monday, March 29, 2021
Mehbooba Mufti says she was denied a passport because CID deems her ‘detrimental to the security of India’

Mufti's passport application was denied by the CID under Section 6 (2) (c) of the Passport Act, 1967. The said clause of the section states that the passport authority shall refuse to make an endorsement for visiting any country if the departure of the applicant from India may, or is likely to, be detrimental to the security of India.

Mehbooba Mufti's passport rejected in police verification
Mehbooba Mufti, (L) image via Zee News, Home Minister Amit Shah (R), image via India Today
On March 29, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter that she had been denied a passport by the government of India, citing national security. In the tweet, she said, “Passport Office refused to issue my passport based on CID’s report citing it as ‘detrimental to the security of India. This is the level of normalcy achieved in Kashmir since Aug 2019 that an ex-Chief Minister holding a passport is a threat to the sovereignty of a mighty nation.”

Mufti also posted a snapshot of the letter sent by the Passport Office, Srinagar. In the letter, it was mentioned that the request was denied based on the Police Verification Report (PVR) received from the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir CID. The PVR was returned to the passport office with the remark “Not Recommended Passport Case”.

Letter issued by Passport Office (Image: Twitter/AzaanJavaid)

The passport was denied by the CID under Section 6 (2) (c) of the Passport Act, 1967. Section 6 of the Passport Act deals with the refusal of passport and travel documents. The sub-section (2) clause (c) states that the passport authority shall refuse to make an endorsement for visiting any country if the departure of the applicant from India may, or is likely to, be detrimental to the security of India.

Under Section 11 of the Passport Act, 1967, Mufti can appeal to the Passport Office, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, against the refusal of issuance of passport by the Passport Office, Jammu and Kashmir within 30 days of the receipt of the letter.

J&K Police had informed the High Court about the ‘adverse report’ by CID

On March 25, while hearing a petition filed by Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the court was informed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police that the issuance of the passport was opposed based on the ‘adverse report’ received from CID. The report submitted in the High Court by the Police stated that Mufti cannot be issued a passport because the CID sees security issues.

As per reports, Mufti had applied for a fresh passport on December 11, 2020. Her previous passport had expired on May 31 last year. Speaking on the issue, Police officials said that “an adverse report” has been filed against her by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), but refused to elaborate, saying the matter would be taken up before the high court.

Mufti was released from detention in October 2020

On October 13 last year, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti was released from detention. She was detained with several other political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the abrogation of Article 370.

News Reports

The PDP Chief had filed an application in J and K High Court where J and K police had informed court that her passport application was denied due to adverse report by CID.
Uttar Pradesh: Temple priest found brutally murdered with his throat slit near Bulanshahr temple, police on alert

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Sadhu's throat was slit using a sharp weapon.

Violent protests erupt after death of a Nigerian national, while protestors blame Delhi Police, police cites CCTV footage that tells a different tale

The sudden death of the Nigerian national sparked violent protests by African nationals who created ruckus and broke glasses at DDU hospital.

Stranded ship ‘Ever Given’ that blocked Suez Canal refloated: Reports

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services, said on Twitter.

The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Act, the 4 amendments, what they mean and why the outrage by media is misplaced

Amendments are being made to “THE GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL CAPITAL TERRITORY OF DELHI ACT, 1991”, passed by Congress when in power

‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.

‘Everything cannot be made public’: Amit Shah confirms he met Sharad Pawar at Adani residence

Home Minister Amit Shah subtly hinted that a meeting was held between the leadership of the two parties and added that not everything can be made public.
Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
‘I don’t do so much even for CM, are you kidding me?’: TMC MP Nusrat gets angry during rally, video goes viral

A video has gone viral on social media where Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan was spotted losing her temper during a rally.
Manchester United FC attacked on social media for wishing their Hindu supporters a happy Holi

Manchester United Football Club wished Hindus a happy Holi on the occasion of the festival of colours.
Bangladesh: Islamists chant ‘direct action’, attack Hindu temples to protest PM Modi’s visit

Islamists in Bangladesh attacked Hindu Temples to protest against the official visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sharad Pawar to be wheeled into surgery on 31st March, all engagements cancelled: Here is what happened

Nawab Malik informed that Sharad Pawar had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following pain in his abdomen.
