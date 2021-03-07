Superstar Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP during the party’s massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. Following the announcement, Trinamool Congress has come out in strong criticism of the actor who was once a Rajya Sabha MP from their party.

TMC MP Sougata Roy said, “Mithun Chakraborty is not a star of today. He is a star of yesteryears. He has changed parties four times. He was originally a Naxalite, then went to CPM, then he joined TMC and was made a Rajya Sabha MP.”

Sougata Roy went on to claim that Mithun Da was threatened by the BJP with the Enforcement Directorate. He added, “BJP threatened him with cases by Enforcement Directorate and he left Rajya Sabha and now he has joined BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people.”

Mithun Chakraborty, after joining BJP, said about his decision of joining Trinamool Congress, “Trinamool made me an MP. I left and I will not point fingers at anyone. I will not say whose fault it was. I will say that it was my bad decision. We must end this discussion here.”

“I will have to hold someone’s hand if I have to fulfill my dream. You can call me selfish but there is only one reason behind my selfishness, I want to be with the poor people. I want to stand by the poor people. I want to fight for the poor people,” he said.

He told reporters, “BJP is making the government, that is for sure and if we can all fulfill Prime Minister’s dream that we will be able to make Sonar Bangla, then I will be the proudest man.”

Prime Minister Modi addressed the humongous crowd at the ground where he announced that the BJP wants ‘real poriborton’ in West Bengal. The state is set to go to polls on the 27th of March and the elections will be held in the state over right phases.