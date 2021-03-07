Sunday, March 7, 2021
Updated:

‘What is this if not a dream?’: Mithun Chakraborty says it is a dream come true after joining BJP

Mithun Chakraborty also said that he has always dreamt of working for the poor and dedicating his life to their surface. He said that he feels that his dream will be realised soon.

OpIndia Staff
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Image Source: Social Media
Superstar Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at BJP’s Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata. He said that it was a dream come true for him. The actor, during his short speech, also belted out some of his popular dialogues, sending ripples of excitement across the gathered crowd.

He said, “Today is like a dream for me. I come from a place which was in the midst of nowhere. If I could not associate it with some place else, the postman could not recognise. And there, I dared to dream that I will achieve things someday.”

He continued, “What I did not dream was that today I will be on the same stage with such luminaries and in only a matter of time that the leader of the world’s biggest democracy, Prime Minister Modi ji, is coming on the same stage as well. What is this if not a dream?”

Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bohiragoto’ politics (insider-outsider narrative), Mithun Chakraborty said, “Remember Deshbandhu Chittaranjan. Remember Rani Rashmoni. Remember Vidyasagar. They are the real Bengalis. I consider anyone born in Bengal as Bengali. And if anyone tries to deny your rights, some such as myself will always be with you.”

The superstar also delivered one of his most famous dialogues, “Maarbo ekhane, laash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here, your corpse will land at the crematorium).” Another dialogue he delivered was, “Ek Chhobole Chhobi (A single sting is enough to kill).”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

