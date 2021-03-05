The founder of ‘The Faking News’, a satirical news website, and the CEO of OpIndia, Rahul Roushan’s debut book—’Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha’—which encapsulates his journey as a person who hated the word ‘Sanghi’ but ended up proudly wearing it on his sleeve, is already out of stock on Amazon.

Though the paperback version of the book is currently unavailable on Amazon, one can still pre-order the Kindle version of the book which is expected to drop in on March 10. Besides, the paperback variant of the book is still available on Garuda Books.

The book is published by Rupa Publications, a publication house based out of New Delhi. Earlier today, Rupa Publications, took to Twitter to share about the launch of the book.

“@rahulroushan, aka the ‘Pagal Patrakar’ of the Faking News fame, shares his intriguing journey of becoming a ‘Sanghi’ while analyzing why Hindutva as an ideology is no longer anathema and what brought about this change in his book ‘Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha’,” Rupa Publications tweeted.

A few hours ago, author Rahul Roushan also took to Twitter to inform his followers that the book is already out and many have already received their copies as the sellers have been delivering it earlier than the launch date. The official launch date of the book is March 10.

Okay, though it releases officially on 10 March, and the word has been out already, I hereby officially announce that my first book is out! Many have got physical copies already as sellers have been delivering earlier than the launch date. Details here https://t.co/oa4j1VSB7S — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) March 5, 2021

Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha—About the book

The book Sanghi Who Never Went To A Shakha is a story of a person who was born in a ‘Congressi Hindu’ family but became a Modi supporting ‘Sanghi’ – without attending a single shakha (regular gatherings) of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) volunteers or without even being a fan of Narendra Modi from his earlier years.

It is not just a story of an individual, but it is the story of a generation that made that leap of faith. The story is not just about the author’s transition from being a ‘liberal’ to a ‘Sanghi’ without ever having visited a Shakha, it captures events that played pivotal role in shaping and effecting this transition.

The book is a re-telling of the contemporary political history of India with the help of the personal life journey of Rahul Roushan, who has worked as a journalist, has been an entrepreneur, and is a popular sociopolitical commentator.